Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros club 6 homers in defeating Rangers

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U00zz_0aWvJa2L00

EditorsNote: Changed stat to three allowed in last six starts in 8th graf

Chas McCormick and Jose Altuve slugged two home runs apiece and the Houston Astros capped a two-game series sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers with an 8-4 victory Wednesday.

The Astros bashed a season-high six home runs, four off Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles, en route to their 12th victory in 16 games.

Excluding Altuve, who socked his club-leading 14th and 15th home runs, the Astros’ power barrage didn’t showcase their usual cast of characters.

McCormick homered in the second and sixth innings to give him eight for the season. Martin Maldonado belted his fifth home run two batters after McCormick gave the Astros a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Myles Straw smacked his first homer of the season and just the second of his career with two outs in the fourth for a 5-1 lead.

After the Rangers scored twice in the top of the sixth, McCormick answered by leading off the bottom of the inning with a 438-foot blast to center field to give Houston a 6-3 lead.

Altuve’s solo shot to left in the first inning started what was a rough outing for Lyles (2-5).

Lyles had allowed multiple home runs only twice in his 13 starts this season, and only three homers in his previous six starts combined. He surrendered five runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

McCormick’s second bomb came off Texas left-hander Taylor Hearn. Altuve added his second homer off Ian Kennedy in the eighth.

Astros right-hander Zack Greinke (7-2) cruised before departing with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth. He faced just two batters over the minimum through five innings, allowing a leadoff homer to Eli White and a walk later in the third inning. A double play in the fifth erased Willie Calhoun, who led off with a single.

Nick Solak greeted Astros left-hander Brooks Raley with a two-run single, with both runs charged to Greinke, who allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

White homered again leading off the seventh to become the second player in club history to post his first two home runs in the same game. Carlos Pena pulled the trick on Sept. 19, 2001.

Texas dropped to 0-6 at Minute Maid Park this season and has lost 19 of its last 20 road games. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman departed with a left quad strain prior to the second inning.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

136K+
Followers
165K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Homer
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Myles Straw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: surprises in first All-Star voting update

With MLB All-Star voting in full swing, the first batch of voting has been counted with the update being released. We have known that the Houston Astros have legitimate contenders for the Mid-Summer Classic, but it took an unorthodox turn. The Houston Astros have their starting nine in the top...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Mookie Betts homers as Dodgers hold off Rangers

Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings and Mookie Betts hit a home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to earn a 5-3 victory on Sunday over the visiting Texas Rangers. Zach McKinstry went 3-for-3 and hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning as the Dodgers won...
MLBspotonalabama.com

Dodgers' early homer barrage buries Rangers

Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux hit home runs in a six-run first inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep five times on the way to a 12-1 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Friday. The Rangers lost their 16th consecutive road game to match a franchise record set by the Washington...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 Series Preview: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros

The Rangers limp into town as one of the worst teams in baseball with just Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Arizona being the only ones with a lower win percentage. They’ve only won one of their last ten series, but that was a sweep against these same Astros, so there’s a feather in their cap. Other than that they’ve done nothing to improve their standings and are well on their way to a lost year in 2021 as they try and figure out the future.
MLBsemoball.com

Altuve hits grand slam in 10th, Astros rally past Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift. After Texas drove in the automatic...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Another day, another homer

Altuve went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-2 win over the White Sox. Altuve busted out the power stick once again, smacking his 16th homer of the year in the sixth inning as a response to the White Sox scoring two in the top half of the inning. The second baseman has homered in three straight contests and belted eight over the last 10 games.
MLBbostonstar.com

Astros bid for two-game sweep of Rangers

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker enjoyed his 72nd birthday in grand style on Tuesday, thanks in large part to his All-Star middle infield tandem of Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve. After Correa belted a game-tying, opposite-field home run with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning, Altuvecranked a...
MLBABC13 Houston

Greinke expected to start for the Astros against the Rangers

LINE: Astros -235, Rangers +196; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday. The Astros are 22-12 against AL West teams. Houston has slugged .445, good for second in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a .529 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
MLBwtaw.com

Altuve, Astros continue power streak versus Rangers

Jose Altuve homered twice and the Houston Astros bested the Texas Rangers Wednesday night, 8-4. Altuve made major league history by hitting a lead-off homer one game after belting a walk-off grand slam. All-in-all, Houston went deep a season-high six times in the win. Now, it wasn’t all good news...
MLBaustinnews.net

Astros bash three homers, clobber White Sox

Michael Brantley, Jose Altuve and Abraham Toro belted home runs as the Houston Astros continued their power surge with a 10-2 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Houston earned its fourth win in a row, having averaged 9.5 runs per game in that span. The Astros have...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Michael Brantley is a dark horse MVP candidate

Houston Astros, Michael Brantley, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, José Urquidy, Thomas Eshelman, Ken Giles, Baltimore Orioles, Luis García, Alex Bregman. Three consecutive sweeps, 10 straight wins, offensive and rotational dominance have all been major headlines for the Houston Astros over the past two weeks. While sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in shutout fashion, the Astros ran up six runs on a former farm hand of their’s: Thomas Eshelman, who was traded in a package for Ken Giles.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Muscles homer Sunday

Correa went 2-for-3 with a home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Sunday's win over the White Sox. Correa has homered in back-to-back games and has three over his last six games, a span in which he's also recorded hits in all but one appearance. The star shortstop has been seeing the ball well of late and is hitting .350 on the month, during which he's also racked up six homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored, five doubles and a 13:14 BB:K across 16 games.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Astros 3B Alex Bregman (quad) out 2-3 weeks

The Houston Astros expect to be without third baseman Alex Bregman (quad) for at least two to three more weeks, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday. "These things don't heal that quickly," Baker said. "I won't have any reports for you for a couple of weeks." The timetable will likely keep...