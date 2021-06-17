Michigan DNR announces Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman events

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Becoming an Outdoors Woman program will offer a half-dozen Beyond BOW events this summer at various locations across Michigan. The BOW program gives women, 18 and older, an opportunity to improve their outdoors skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere. In addition to being fun to participate in, many of the BOW and Beyond BOW classes offer important outdoor skills, including knot-tying and finding your way with a compass and map.