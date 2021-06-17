Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan DNR announces Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman events

Dearborn Press & Guide
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Becoming an Outdoors Woman program will offer a half-dozen Beyond BOW events this summer at various locations across Michigan. The BOW program gives women, 18 and older, an opportunity to improve their outdoors skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere. In addition to being fun to participate in, many of the BOW and Beyond BOW classes offer important outdoor skills, including knot-tying and finding your way with a compass and map.

www.pressandguide.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Gwinn, MI
City
Marquette, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Camping#Outdoors#State Of Michigan#Compass Workshops#Map#Belle Isle State Park#The Group Camping Area#Michigan Gov Bow#Dnr#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. report on Pentagon-documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

June 25 (Reuters) - A major U.S. government report on UFOs released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial nature. The report, submitted...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.