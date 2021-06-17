Cancel
Mobridge, SD

Teeners can’t find win during four-game road trip

By Jay Davis
Mobridge Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mobridge Teeners suffered a long week on the road, losing four straight games. After dropping an 11-6 game in Selby on Wednesday, they fell 15-1 to Groton on Saturday in Selby. They lost two close games at Warner-Ipswich-Northville on Tuesday by scores of 7-6 and 6-4. Game one was an extra inning affair. The game was tied 3-3 after seven innings. Mobridge scored three runs in the top of the eighth only to have WIN answer with four runs in the bottom half of the frame to earn the one-run win.

