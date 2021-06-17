Clippers vs. Jazz score, takeaways: Paul George, Los Angeles knock off Utah in Game 5 to take 3-2 series lead
The Los Angeles Clippers were facing an uphill battle entering Game 5 of their series against the Utah Jazz as they had to travel to Salt Lake City without their best player, Kawhi Leonard. That didn't matter in the end. The Clippers still pulled off a stunning upset to beat the Jazz 119-111, taking them one step closer to their first-ever trip to the Western Conference finals. It was all thanks to their most maligned player.www.cbssports.com