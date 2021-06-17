Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers vs. Jazz score, takeaways: Paul George, Los Angeles knock off Utah in Game 5 to take 3-2 series lead

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Clippers were facing an uphill battle entering Game 5 of their series against the Utah Jazz as they had to travel to Salt Lake City without their best player, Kawhi Leonard. That didn't matter in the end. The Clippers still pulled off a stunning upset to beat the Jazz 119-111, taking them one step closer to their first-ever trip to the Western Conference finals. It was all thanks to their most maligned player.

www.cbssports.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Utah Jazz#The Detroit Pistons#The Houston Rockets#The Golden State Warriors#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For (Game Five): Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz came out looking disheveled in game four, scoring 13-points in the first quarter and having an abysmal first half. At one point in the second quarter, they found themselves losing by nearly 30-points, but a second half comeback saw Utah cut LA's lead down to 10. Unfortunately, the Jazz weren't able to dig themselves out of their first half hole, losing 118-104. The series is now tied 2-2 as both teams head back to Salt Lake City for game five.
NBACBS Sports

Suns vs. Nuggets score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Phoenix take down Denver in Game 3 of series

The last time the Phoenix Suns were in the postseason, they advanced all the way to the Western Conference finals. It looks like history is going to repeat itself. With a 116-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, the Suns took a 3-0 lead in their second-round series and now appear poised to advance into the final four for the first time since 2010.
NBAatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the team that has been here before in Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers Game 3

The series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers is moving back to the Staples Center in LA. That is good news for the Clippers as they will get a break from the wild Jazz crowd. Donovan Mitchell has been out of his mind through the last six quarters. Paul George had a bounce back game in game two by scoring 27. Kawhi Leonard had a quiet 21 points. The Clippers have been down 0-2 before and they have bounced back.
NBAABC30 Fresno

Paul George sets tone with bounce-back effort as LA Clippers rout Utah Jazz in needed Game 3 win

LOS ANGELES --Paul George used a cross-over dribble to move to his left before drilling a rainbow step-back 3-pointer overRoyce O'Nealeand letting out a scream. After hearing Jazz fans chant "overrated" at him for two games in Utah, an aggressive George had his best game of the playoffs, scoring 20 of his 31 points in the first half to set a much-needed tone for the LA Clipperson Saturday night. Kawhi Leonard then scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Clippers rout the Utah Jazz, 132-106, and get their first win of this Western Conference semifinal series.
NBAcachevalleydaily.com

Mitchell and the Jazz visit Los Angeles with 2-1 series lead

—NEED TO KNOW: Utah had won six consecutive games before No. 4 seed Los Angeles made a strong answer by beating the Jazz 132-106 on Saturday night. The top-seeded Jazz lead the series 2-1. The lopsided loss was bad enough for Utah. The sight of Donovan Mitchell limping to the...
NBAslcdunk.com

Utah Jazz lose a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz went down in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5, 119-111. Playing without Kawhi Leonard the Clippers were excellent defensively and got huge contributions from multiple guys to take down a hobbled Jazz squad. The Jazz had no answer for Paul George again who scored 37, blitzing the Jazz all night long. He also grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. It was truly a career night for George.
NBAboxden.com

Man Kill All That Jazz - Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs Utah Jazz (1)

Can he play like this the last 2 mins of this game. People acting like Utah isn’t gonna make a run. We all know about the clippers when they clipper. Not at home. I said they would sustain their runs in LA that they had in Utah and so far so good. Utah will still win the series, Clippers can't win in Utah but the Clippers should take the this and the next one.
NBAlockedonjazz.net

POSTCAST – Kawhi-less Los Angeles Clippers still have the answers and beat the Utah Jazz to take 3 to 2 lead in series

Ron Boone and David Locke break down the Utah Jazz Game 5 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Los Angeles tries to finish off series against Utah in game 6

Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -1.5; over/under is 218.5. WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Clippers lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers look to...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA playoffs: Paul George drops 37 points to lead Kawhi-less Clippers to 3-2 series lead

We're allowed to praise Paul George for a playoff performance, right?. That's really all you can do after the often-mocked Los Angeles Clippers star guided his team from its darkest morning to one of its brightest nights: praise him for posting one of his best games in a Clippers uniform in a pivotal playoff game on the road with his co-star out indefinitely.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA DFS Picks 6/24 – PHO/LAC Showdown

NBA DFS Picks (PHO/LAC Showdown) June 24. I’m dipping back into the well with Paul George at captain once again. Chris Paul is going to be back for Phoenix, and that throws a wrench in the increased usage of Devin Booker and Cameron Payne. Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Clippers, however, so George at the captain makes sense. He’s been solid this series despite not being as efficient as normal. George shot a poor 1-8 from three last game and this number will surely improve in Game Three. It seems too obvious, but I wouldn’t be surprised if George flirts with 100+ fantasy points in the captain seat.