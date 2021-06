National champ Malone ahead at US Olympic gymnastic trials. Brody Malone’s rise is no fluke. The 20-year-old NCAA and national champion surged to the lead at the U.S. Olympic Trials, posting an all-around score of 85.250 to make a compelling case to be on the plane to Tokyo regardless of how things go during Saturday night’s finals. Malone finished in the top three on four events, putting up the top score on high bar, tying for the best score on floor exercise while finishing second on still rings and third on parallel bars. Shane Wiskus is second at 84.300, followed by 2017 national champion Yul Moldauer and two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak.