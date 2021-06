Today’s Card of the Day feature celebrates the July 28, 1979 trade with the San Francisco Giants, which helped the Pittsburgh Pirates to their fifth World Series title. Bill Madlock was the big piece to the deal, but he’s been featured here three different times already, so I thought I’d give one of the other two players a shot. Since one of those players (Lenny Randle) didn’t have a card with the Pirates, that made this a very easy choice. It was made easier by the fact that lefty reliever Dave Roberts only had one card with the Pirates. So by process of elimination, we are left with card #212 from the 1980 Topps set, Dave Roberts.