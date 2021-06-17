Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Labors through four innings

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Richards tossed four innings against Atlanta on Wednesday, giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision. Richards surrendered four earned runs for the second straight outing, but he was rescued from a loss in both...

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees lose four straight to the Red Sox

Tonight the New York Yankees renewed their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. Martin Perez of the Sox faced Domingo German of the Yankees. It was a beautiful night in bean town with a game-time temperature of about 68, and the game was played under sunny skies. Before the game, the Sox celebrated the career of iconic second basemen, Dustin Pedroia. The Yankees lost the game 5-3.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Available Friday

Manager Alex Cora said Sawamura (hip) will be available Friday against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Sawamura last pitched Monday and Cora revealed Thursday that the right-hander wasn't available for the series finale against Houston because of soreness in his right hip. The discomfort seems to have subsided, with the reliever now a "full go," per Cora. He'll look to contribute out of the Boston bullpen in the series opener.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Back to leadoff

Hernandez batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 12-8 win over the Astros. In the span of a week, Hernandez lost and regained the leadoff job. He had been in a miserable slump -- which reached 0-for-24 at one point -- but has put together four consecutive games with a base hit, going 6-for-14 during that span.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox’s Garrett Richards Opens Up About New MLB Foreign Substance Rules

Throw Garrett Richards right in the bucket of frustrated Major League Baseball pitchers. The Boston Red Sox starter went four innings in an ugly 10-8 win against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday that lasted more than four hours. He gave up six runs (four earned) off seven hits and a walk. He struck out three, but uncharacteristically hit two batters.
MLBbostonnews.net

Red Sox belt four homers, hold off Braves

Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning to send the visiting Boston Red Sox to a 10-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Verdugo connected on a 2-0 changeup from reliever Chris Martin (0-3) for his ninth homer. It was the fourth long ball of the game for the Red Sox.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not expected Saturday

Bogaerts (knee) is not expected to play Saturday. Bogaerts was scratched from Friday's lineup with soreness in his left knee and replaced by Marwin Gonzalez. On a radio pre-game show, manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts will likely miss a couple of days, with the hope he can return Sunday.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Drives in four

Devers went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against Atlanta. Devers played a big role in Boston's 10-run offensive outburst Tuesday. He delivered a three-run home run in the first inning, his 16th long ball of the season. Two frames later, he drove in another run with a single. The productive effort continued a hot stretch at the plate for Devers, as he's now collected at least one hit in five of last six starts, during which span he's collected six RBI and scored six runs. For the season, Devers has a .283/.344/.570 line with 45 runs scored and 54 RBI.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Feeling better

Bogaerts (knee) reported feeling better Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Bogaerts was given Friday and Saturday off after he banged his knee diving for a ball Thursday against Houston. Manager Alex Cora targeted Sunday for his shortstop's return to the starting lineup, and he'll see where Bogaerts is at before committing him to the lineup card.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Christian Arroyo coming through in the clutch

Christian Arroyo delivered a Red Sox win with another clutch hit. Just call him Captain Clutch. Christian Arroyo hasn’t cemented an everyday role for himself in the Boston Red Sox lineup but he’s taking advantage of the opportunities he gets. With the Red Sox trailing by a run in the...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Garrett Richards Rip RBI-Double For Red Sox Against Braves

Garrett Richards was making his presence known both offensively and defensively. The Red Sox pitcher was strong through the first three innings of Boston’s game against the Braves, holding Atlanta to just one run. But Richards also helped give his team some insurance. With Bobby Dalbec on first and one...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Marwin Gonzalez leading off in finale vs. Braves; Garrett Richards (0-for-17) looks for first MLB hit

ATLANTA -- Marwin Gonzalez is leading off against the Braves on Wednesday night as the Red Sox look to finish off a quick two-game sweep at Truist Park. Gonzalez -- who is starting at second base -- is hitting first for just the seventh time this season and the first since May 15. Kiké Hernández had led off the last six games but is out of the lineup against Atlanta righty Ian Anderson.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Raking in the minors

Cordero has a 1.195 OPS with five home runs and 15 RBI over 15 games since he was demoted to Triple-A Worcester. Cordero fizzled in the majors before being sent down May 27 with a .502 OPS, but he's doubled that production during his time with the WooSox. What's made manager Alex Cora take notice is the ability to control the zone, per Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com. "Forget the home runs, [it's] the walks," Cora said. "He's been walking a lot, and I think that's very important. The more he shows control of the strike zone, the better it's gonna be for him." Cordero's also doubled his walk rate, going from 5.9 BB% in the majors to 12.9% in the minors. The Red Sox passed up a chance to promote Cordero on Monday, instead calling up Michael Chavis to take the roster spot made available by designating Ryan Weber for assignment. That suggests the club would like to see Cordero sustain his good habits for a longer stretch of time.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Red Sox’ Garrett Richards becomes latest pitcher to openly whine about MLB crackdown on illegal substances

This is why a lot of people think baseball players are a bunch of bitches. It’s not totally fair to put Red Sox starter Garrett Richards in the same category as the Rays’ Tyler Glasnow, but in terms of insufferable baseball player rants, Richards certainly registered somewhere on the scale in his postgame presser after the Red Sox’ 10-8 win over the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Ryan Weber: Designated for assignment

Weber was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Weber made his 2021 debut in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays but was hit hard as a long reliever. He allowed 11 runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out seven in 5.2 innings. The right-hander will now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for Michael Chavis, who was recalled in a corresponding move.