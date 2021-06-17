Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Labors through four innings

Cordero has a 1.195 OPS with five home runs and 15 RBI over 15 games since he was demoted to Triple-A Worcester. Cordero fizzled in the majors before being sent down May 27 with a .502 OPS, but he's doubled that production during his time with the WooSox. What's made manager Alex Cora take notice is the ability to control the zone, per Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com. "Forget the home runs, [it's] the walks," Cora said. "He's been walking a lot, and I think that's very important. The more he shows control of the strike zone, the better it's gonna be for him." Cordero's also doubled his walk rate, going from 5.9 BB% in the majors to 12.9% in the minors. The Red Sox passed up a chance to promote Cordero on Monday, instead calling up Michael Chavis to take the roster spot made available by designating Ryan Weber for assignment. That suggests the club would like to see Cordero sustain his good habits for a longer stretch of time.