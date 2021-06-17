Cancel
Pet Services

U.S. Pet Insurer Trupanion Plans Overseas Growth, Hiring Agria’s Wheeler to Lead Expansion

Insurance Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrupanion, the Seattle-based medical insurer for cats and dogs, announced it has hired Simon Wheeler as its executive vice president of International Business. A 30-year veteran of the animal health industry, Wheeler will join Trupanion in October from Swedish-based Agria Pet Insurance Ltd. He will be based in the UK.

