Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NOONAN | Eco-bills show forethought, not hubris

By Paula Noonan
coloradopolitics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot anyone? Our last days in spring temperatures are as hot as any days in the hottest weeks in summer. This year’s summer heat will probably exceed the highest summer highs from the last decade. Democrats in the legislature have been reading the climate change tea leaves and finally reached...

www.coloradopolitics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Story
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Hubris#Noonan#Greenhouse Gas#Noonan#Democrats#Senate#Suncor#Aqcc#Boulder#Coloradans#Hb21 1266#Democratic#Gop#House#Greek#Promethean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Politicswizmnews.com

Police reform bills show our lawmakers can sometimes agree

It doesn’t happen often, so its worth pointing out when it does. Members of both parties of the Wisconsin Legislature actually agree on some things. Even some pretty big things. The Wisconsin Legislature was scheduled to vote yesterday on a series of police reform measures. Amazingly, the recommendations have bipartisan support. This is hardly defunding the police. In fact in some cases it gives police more tools to do their jobs. One of the more contentious recommendations is that police be banned from using chokeholds, except in life-saving situations or in self-defense. That seems rather broad, and critics wanted no exceptions to the use of chokeholds. Other bills to be sent to Governor Tony Evers would create statewide standards and require training for police working in schools. More significantly, police would require that officers who engage or observe a use of force to report it. And any officer who did report a colleague could not be disciplined for it. Other measures would require police to pass a psychological exam before being hired and require more training for officers to learn how to de-escalate situations involving people with mental illness. Not only do these measures have bipartisan support among lawmakers, they also have the support of police. It seems that our state representatives can find common ground and get things done. It just doesn’t happen very often.
POTUSWashington Times

Infrastructure bill mess shows why having a voter mandate matters

One of the problems with running a campaign about nothing, like the one run by President Biden, is that if you win, your mandate from the voters is to do nothing. That’s tricky, especially if you imagine yourself to be as meaningful to the American experience as FDR. We are...
Public HealthBrookings Register

Hubris and COVID variants

The COVID-19 crisis isn’t over, and we shouldn’t act as if it is. Yes, yes, we’re tired of masks and social distancing. Crowds at the Truman Sports Complex, in the 18th & Vine Jazz District and at the neighborhood pool reflect the hunger for normalcy. At the grocery store, the movie theater, churches and synagogues, masks are gone and grins are back.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill

In a move that caught even supportive lawmakers by surprise, the Ohio House on Thursday quickly amended a sweeping, anti-vaccination provision into an unrelated piece of legislation and passed it. The legislation prohibits a public or private entity from: The House passed the legislation after more than 600,000 Americans — including more than 20,000 Ohioans […] The post Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Extra unemployment benefits ending for 2.5M Americans this weekend

About 2.5 million out-of-work Americans are poised to lose their enhanced unemployment benefits this weekend as 10 states prematurely drop out of a pandemic relief program that boosted jobless aid by $300 a week. Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Utah will terminate the...
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.
Labor IssuesVox

The Supreme Court just handed down disastrous news for unions

Since 1956, the Supreme Court has applied a well-established framework to businesses that wished to exclude union organizers from their property. On Wednesday, however, the Court effectively scrapped that framework — one that was already fairly restrictive of union organizing — and replaced it with something far more restrictive. In...