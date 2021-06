Getting denied by a mortgage lender can be frustrating — but obtaining a mortgage by deception is never worth it. When you apply for a loan, you’ll submit information about your income, employment and the home you wish to purchase. It can be tempting to fudge the numbers to give you more assurance that you’ll be approved. But there’s a simple term for this action — mortgage fraud. Committing mortgage fraud is a serious federal crime that can land you fines of $1 million or more, plus three decades in prison.