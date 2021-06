The United States Women’s National Team will close out its Summer Series tonight when they take on Nigeria to open up Q2 Stadium in Austin. It will indeed be an exciting affair in the stands for the sold out crowd who will take in the stadium for the very first time. On the field, it should also be an exciting match as the USWNT players look to make their closing arguments to head coach Vlatko Andonovski on why they should be included on the plane to the Olympics. The USWNT, who enter this match having not allowed a goal in a 1-0 victory over Portugal and a 4-0 victory over Jamaica, will look to add another clean sheet to the books over Nigeria, who has split their matches so far in the Summer Series (1-0 win over Jamaica, 3-1 loss to Portugal).