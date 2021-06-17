Red Sox's Adam Ottavino: Registers fourth save

Weber worked 5.2 innings in relief and gave up 11 earned runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out seven in Sunday's 18-4 loss to the Blue Jays. When starter Martin Perez put the team in a 5-0 hole after the top of the second, the Red Sox were likely content to write Sunday's game off and have Weber eat some innings to save the rest of the bullpen. While Weber was able to mop up for Boston, that was about the only positive takeaway from his 2021 debut. After a clean third inning, Weber was lit up thereafter, putting 15 runners on base while serving up four home runs. Since Weber won't be available for at least a few games after tossing 95 pitches in Sunday's appearance, Boston will most likely option him to Triple-A Worcester or designate him for assignment prior to Monday's series finale.