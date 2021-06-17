Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox's Adam Ottavino: Registers fourth save

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Ottavino picked up the save against Atlanta on Wednesday, tossing one inning and giving up one run on two hits while striking out one. Usual closer Matt Barnes was unavailable Wednesday after pitching each of the previous two days, so Ottavino was called upon to close with Boston holding a three-run ninth-inning lead. It was hardly a smooth performance by the veteran reliever -- he allowed a run on a single and a double -- but Ottavino struck out Freddie Freeman to end the game. The right-hander has converted four saves and 13 holds on the season and is clear top choice for ninth-inning duties when Barnes is unavailable.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Freddie Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with sore knee

Bogaerts was scratched from Friday's lineup because of a sore left knee, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. It wasn't initially known why Bogaerts was scratched from the starting nine Friday. It isn't clear if the shortstop could be available off the bench during the series opener. For the time being, he can be considered day-to-day.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched from Friday lineup

Bogaerts has been scratched from Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. The reason for Bogaerts's removal from Friday's lineup has not yet been disclosed. Marwin Gonzalez will fill in at shortstop and bat eighth.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Swats game-tying HR

Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays. For the second time in as many games, Arroyo lifted the Red Sox with a game-tying home run. He did it with a three-run shot Thursday, then tied Friday's game in the eighth inning. He's driven in 15 runs this season, with 10 of the RBI coming in the last eight games. He's serving as Boston's primary second baseman and has career highs in average (.276) and OPS (.793). His .361 BABIP has propped up those numbers.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Available Friday

Manager Alex Cora said Sawamura (hip) will be available Friday against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Sawamura last pitched Monday and Cora revealed Thursday that the right-hander wasn't available for the series finale against Houston because of soreness in his right hip. The discomfort seems to have subsided, with the reliever now a "full go," per Cora. He'll look to contribute out of the Boston bullpen in the series opener.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: It’s time for Chaim Bloom and Xander Bogaerts to negotiate

BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a photograph with the lineup card from his 1000th career game after a victory against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2021 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not expected Saturday

Bogaerts (knee) is not expected to play Saturday. Bogaerts was scratched from Friday's lineup with soreness in his left knee and replaced by Marwin Gonzalez. On a radio pre-game show, manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts will likely miss a couple of days, with the hope he can return Sunday.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Bopped in no-decision

Richards allowed four runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Friday against Toronto. The Blue Jays hit 12 balls at greater than 100 mph exit velocity off Richards, who allowed a season-high 13 baserunners in the contest. The right-hander has not won a game since May 19, a four-start span in which he's given up 29 hits and 12 walks over 22 innings. His next start is scheduled for Wednesday on the road in Atlanta.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Plates one, scores one

Devers went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays. He was also caught stealing a base. Devers was directly involved in the team's two runs. The third baseman now has 49 RBI on the season but was caught off guard on the basepaths a couple times, getting caught while stealing once and getting picked off once as well. The fifth-year third baseman currently ranks second in the American League in RBI, only behind Vladimir Guerrero, who has 52.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Allows five runs Sunday

Perez (4-4) allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while failing to record a strikeout in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Toronto's bats were hot throughout Sunday's matchup, and Perez struggled early in the contest by giving up home runs in each of the first two innings. The southpaw has now given up 11 runs in 3.1 innings across his last two starts, and he's been charged with losses in each of those appearances. He'll attempt to bounce back in his next start and tentatively lines up to take the mound on the road against Kansas City on Saturday.
MLBallfans.co

Whatever the cause, the bottom’s fallen out of the Red Sox rotation

Ryan Weber was scheduled to start for Triple A Worcester at Syracuse on Sunday. At 11:20 a.m., the Red Sox announced he had been called up. A few minutes later, manager Alex Cora said Weber would be in the bullpen just in case the Sox needed multiple innings from a reliever behind starter Martín Pérez.
MLBnumberfire.com

Christian Vazquez out of Red Sox's Sunday lineup against Toronto

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vazquez will rest against Boston's division rivals after Kevin Plawecki was announced as Sunday's catcher for Martin Perez. According to Baseball Savant on 157 batted balls this season, Vazquez has produced a 3.8%...
MLBNECN

Red Sox Deny MLB Crackdown Is Reason for Rotation's Struggles

Tomase: Sox deny MLB crackdown is reason for rotation's struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The numbers paint a ghoulish picture, and the timing raises suspicions: ever since Major League Baseball announced a crackdown on pitchers using illegal substances, the Red Sox rotation has gone straight into the tank.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Delivers multi-hit performance

Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 2-1 victory over Toronto. Verdugo got Boston on the board in the third inning with an RBI double to left field. He's now slashing .288/.348/.459 with eight homers and 28 RBI through 61 contests in 2021.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Goes yard while starting for Devers

Dalbec went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in the Red Sox's 18-4 loss to the Blue Jays. For the first time all season, Dalbec picked up a start at third base -- his primary position during his time in the minors -- while Rafael Devers received a breather for the day game after a night game. Though the Red Sox couldn't collectively keep pace with a prolific Blue Jays offense that slugged eight home runs on the afternoon, Dalbec was at least able to do his part. Dalbec has produced an extra-base hit in each of his last four starts, and he appears to have regained some job security after he had lost out on starts to Danny Santana in late May.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Ryan Weber: Designated for assignment

Weber was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Weber made his 2021 debut in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays but was hit hard as a long reliever. He allowed 11 runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out seven in 5.2 innings. The right-hander will now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for Michael Chavis, who was recalled in a corresponding move.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Ryan Weber: Clobbered in 2021 debut

Weber worked 5.2 innings in relief and gave up 11 earned runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out seven in Sunday's 18-4 loss to the Blue Jays. When starter Martin Perez put the team in a 5-0 hole after the top of the second, the Red Sox were likely content to write Sunday's game off and have Weber eat some innings to save the rest of the bullpen. While Weber was able to mop up for Boston, that was about the only positive takeaway from his 2021 debut. After a clean third inning, Weber was lit up thereafter, putting 15 runners on base while serving up four home runs. Since Weber won't be available for at least a few games after tossing 95 pitches in Sunday's appearance, Boston will most likely option him to Triple-A Worcester or designate him for assignment prior to Monday's series finale.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Strong showing vs. Toronto

Eovaldi allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four across 6.2 innings Monday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was dominant in this one and would have come away with the victory had the Red Sox not surrendered a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth. Boston was ultimately able to win the contest in the bottom half of the frame, however. Eovaldi was coming off a tough showing his last time out, as he was tagged for five runs on 11 hits and three walks against Houston, but he's been rock solid of late despite that outlier, giving up two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Raking in the minors

Cordero has a 1.195 OPS with five home runs and 15 RBI over 15 games since he was demoted to Triple-A Worcester. Cordero fizzled in the majors before being sent down May 27 with a .502 OPS, but he's doubled that production during his time with the WooSox. What's made manager Alex Cora take notice is the ability to control the zone, per Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com. "Forget the home runs, [it's] the walks," Cora said. "He's been walking a lot, and I think that's very important. The more he shows control of the strike zone, the better it's gonna be for him." Cordero's also doubled his walk rate, going from 5.9 BB% in the majors to 12.9% in the minors. The Red Sox passed up a chance to promote Cordero on Monday, instead calling up Michael Chavis to take the roster spot made available by designating Ryan Weber for assignment. That suggests the club would like to see Cordero sustain his good habits for a longer stretch of time.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers game-winning hit

Devers went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's victory over the Blue Jays. Devers came through in the clutch in the bottom of the ninth inning, singling home the game-winning run after Toronto pulled even in the top half of the frame. The 24-year-old is slashing .276/.340/.552 with 15 homers, 50 RBI and three stolen bases through 63 contests so far this year.