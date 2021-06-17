Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Warriors’ Bob Fitzgerald to Provide Play-by-Play for Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games at Tokyo Olympics

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Fitzgerald, the play-by-play voice of the Golden State Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area since 1997, has been selected to cover play-by-play duties for basketball games for NBC Olympics this summer. This will be his fifth Olympics and second for NBC Olympics handling basketball play-by-play (2012 London Olympics). Previously, he called water polo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and handled radio play-by-play for basketball in Athens in 2004 and swimming in Atlanta in 1996.

www.warriorscentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#Basketball#The Golden State Warriors#Nbc Sports Bay Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. report on Pentagon-documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

June 25 (Reuters) - A major U.S. government report on UFOs released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial nature. The report, submitted...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.