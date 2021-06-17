Warriors’ Bob Fitzgerald to Provide Play-by-Play for Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games at Tokyo Olympics

Bob Fitzgerald, the play-by-play voice of the Golden State Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area since 1997, has been selected to cover play-by-play duties for basketball games for NBC Olympics this summer. This will be his fifth Olympics and second for NBC Olympics handling basketball play-by-play (2012 London Olympics). Previously, he called water polo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and handled radio play-by-play for basketball in Athens in 2004 and swimming in Atlanta in 1996.