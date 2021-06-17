Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EXPLAINER-What we know about China's metals reserves release

By Tom Daly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

June 17 (Reuters) - China announced plans on Wednesday to release copper, aluminium and zinc from its national reserves to boost market supply and guide commodity prices to a return to normal ranges.

Here is what we know about the sale.

WHAT IS CHINA’S STATE RESERVES BUREAU?

The official name of the agency is the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, a unit of China’s state planner - the National Development and Reform Commission.

The administration is the successor to the State Reserves Bureau (SRB), which was charged with stockpiling critical materials for China and ensuring its industries and population avoided major supply interruptions.

Secretive by nature, it rarely publicises full details of the metals, energy and food products it purchases or sells, but a mere whisper that the agency is about to act is enough to move markets, as seen this week when global copper, zinc and aluminium prices slipped on the news of the planned stock sales.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

China is the world’s top metals consumer and the agency, which does not publicise its reserves volume, is estimated by Citigroup to hold 2 million tonnes of copper, 800,000 tonnes of aluminium, and 350,000 tonnes of zinc.

Cobalt industry sources estimate China’s reserves of the metal at 7,000 tonnes.

WHY IS CHINA SELLING NOW?

Commodity prices have spiked since last year, with copper more than doubling to a record and aluminium and zinc pushing to decade highs. Iron ore and rebar steel also hit record highs, resulting in surging costs for China’s metals-intensive industries and manufacturers.

The rally has been fuelled by a post-pandemic economic recovery, ample global liquidity and speculative buying that has pushed up costs and cut margins for many manufacturers. China’s May factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years as a result, stoking fears of rising inflation.

HOW WILL THE SELL-OFF WORK?

There’s not much detail yet. The administration only said it would release the metals in batches via public auctions to processing and manufacturing firms “in the near future”.

HAS CHINA SOLD RESERVES BEFORE?

Yes, but very rarely. Public records show the SRB sold aluminium, zinc, lead, magnesium, steel products, rubber and pulp via auction in 2010, the last time it publicly sold metals reserves.

It also conducted sale auctions in 2005 for copper - viewed by China as a strategic commodity.

DOES CHINA SELL OFF RESERVES OF OTHER COMMODITIES?

Yes. The administration is also in charge of sales and purchases of energy and agricultural products. It regularly sells agricultural products like pork, but does not often publicise details for energy products.

Reuters

Reuters

136K+
Followers
165K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Metal#The State Reserves Bureau#Citigroup#Srb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Column: Oil prices soar even as consumption remains below trend

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Global oil consumption is set to return to pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of 2022, driven by a strong expansion in global manufacturing and freight transport as well as the gradual re-opening of major economies. Booming consumption from miners, manufacturers, shipping and trucking firms,...
BusinessStreet.Com

China Is Selling State Reserves, So What Is It Trying to Tell Us?

Commodity prices have eased here in June from the highs in May, especially for lumber, copper and iron ore, which were extremely stretched. China has been vocal about its commitment to sell state reserves in copper, aluminum and zinc in order to curb any speculative trading and hoarding of positions and to ease prices given the inflationary pressure evident not only in the Producer Price Index but in the Consumer Price Index as well. China cannot afford an inflation scare as the consumer will not be able to handle it, nor can an economy that is geared over 3x net debt to GDP.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Seaborne CFR China met coal prices hit 10-year high

Seaborne metallurgical prices, basis CFR China, hit the highest level in a decade on June 24, with PLV CFR China assessed at $308/mt, the highest since August 2011. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Market participants told S&P Global Platts that combined supply tightness and healthy...
Economyspglobal.com

Gulf countries impose 33% antidumping tax on China's exports of aluminum products

The Gulf countries are set to impose a 33% antidumping tax on aluminum products imported from China from July 22 after the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, issued a final ruling in the case. TThe decision was made by GCC's Bureau of Technical Secretariat of Anti Injurious Practices in International Trade and follows a preliminary ruling made in December 2020, according to a June 24 report by China Trade Remedies Information under the Ministry of Commerce.
Militarynavalnews.com

The New Mystery Submarine Seen in China: What We Know

The ability to keep your submarine designs secret may confer a tactical or strategic advantage in the future. Yet they are also massive projects which most countries cannot keep completely secret. The US Navy’s submarine building plans for example, are known years in advance. Not in China. On May 12 2021 we got our first view of a new submarine which was ready to be launched at a shipyard in Wuhan. This creates a lot of analysis, and some wild speculation.
EconomyBloomberg

China Banks Stockpile Record $1 Trillion of Foreign Exchange

Chinese banks’ stockpile of foreign-currency deposits has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, creating an opportunity for Beijing to allow greater freedom for capital to flow out of the country. The pool has been growing as surging demand for Chinese goods during the pandemic has beefed up foreign earnings...
Businessthebftonline.com

China needs higher inflation

Recent price increases in the world’s two largest economies have unnerved global markets, which have become accustomed to the low inflation – and even deflation – that has prevailed for decades. But, at least in China, a little inflation would not be a bad thing. In the United States, massive...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Chinese steel futures rise; coking coal, coke log weekly gains

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - Chinese steel and iron ore futures rose on Friday, while coking coal and coke both gained nearly 5% against a backdrop of strong demand at mills and supply tightness. The most-traded coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for September delivery, jumped 1.1% to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China coke futures track spot prices higher on supply worries

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - Chinese coke futures jumped to a six-week high on Thursday, rising nearly 4% after spot market prices increased on fears of tighter supply amid environmental curbs. Prices for coke bought by several mills in Hebei gained 120 yuan per tonne, while some steelmakers in Shandong...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Due For Consolidation On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,565-point plateau although investors may cash in on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper prices decline on U.S. rate hike fears

HANOI, June 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised fears of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike in the world’s largest economy. A rate hike could dampen liquidity into metals and slow a global economic recovery, eventually hurting demand for metals. Copper...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso hits 11-week low ahead of c.bank meeting

Tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso slid to a near three-month low and led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday ahead of a policy meeting of the country's central bank, which is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at a record low. The peso weakened as much as 0.4% to its lowest level since April 7, while stocks in Manila traded slightly lower. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will likely stand pat on rates at 2%, a Reuters poll showed, to support an economic rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic and as a resurgence in infections in some parts of the country underscores a need for policy support. "We are seeing some anxiety as the PHP continues its sharp depreciation trend, tied to foreign selling in the local equity market," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist with Dutch bank ING. "Despite cases dipping recently in the Philippines, participants remain wary of the possible spread of the so-called Delta variant which could spark a renewed surge in cases." The Thai baht was rooted to its lowest level since May 2020, a day after the country's central bank left its interest rates unchanged at a record low and cut its 2021 economic growth forecast. Thai stocks dropped to their lowest level in nearly a month. "As activity recovers slowly, with the bulk of 'catch up' growth on rebounding tourism only likely in 2022 ... we expect Bank of Thailand to be one of the slowest central banks to hike policy rates," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients. Providing minor respite was data that showed a bigger than expected surge in Thai exports for May as global demand improved. Elsewhere in the region, South Korean stocks hit a record high, boosted by technology heavyweights tracking overnight gains on the Nasdaq, while Taiwan stocks rose 0.5% to their highest level in over seven weeks. South Korea's won advanced 0.2%. The Bank of Korea said it expects upward inflationary pressure on both the demand and supply fronts amid the country's recovery from the pandemic, reinforcing views that it was shifting to a less accommodative monetary policy. Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah weakened slightly against the dollar, which hovered below an 11-week high, as traders weighed up mixed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on reining back monetary support. Indonesian shares fell for the second straight session amid surging COVID-19 infections. Financial hub Hong Kong has decided to ban flights from the country starting Friday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 1.5 basis points at 1.63%. ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 3.1 basis points at 1.559%. ** Losses among industrial stocks like Airports of Thailand and Delta Electronics Thailand hurt Thai benchmark Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0332 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.05 -6.98 0.16 5.38 China -0.08 +0.74 -0.13 2.55 India 0.00 -1.62 0.00 12.20 Indonesia -0.14 -2.84 -0.33 0.59 Malaysia -0.10 -3.44 -0.29 -4.12 Philippines -0.29 -1.72 -0.12 -3.21 S.Korea +0.15 -4.38 0.40 14.47 Singapore +0.01 -1.86 0.14 9.82 Taiwan +0.06 +1.76 0.19 17.90 Thailand -0.19 -6.02 -0.70 9.08 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Businessetftrends.com

China to Sell Metal Reserves in an Attempt to Curb Inflation

China, the world’s largest buyer of a variety of industrial commodities, will dip into state stockpiles of industrial metals to curb metals prices, which have recently hit a 13-year high and are causing major global concerns for inflation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Copper has seen a particularly high...
Economymining.com

Copper sinks to two-month low on China’s plan to release reserves

Copper price fell to the lowest in two months on Thursday after China announced plans to release copper, aluminum, and zinc from its national reserves to boost market supply and guide commodity prices to a return to normal ranges. The US Federal Reserve has also signaled that policy changes, which...