Jacob deGrom once again dominated both on the mound (six innings, zero runs, one hit, no walks, ten strikeouts) and at the plate (hitting a clutch two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning), and the Mets took the opening game of the series against the San Diego Padres. The night was marred slightly by deGrom leaving the game early due to “right flexor tendonitis,” but he said after the game that he was not too concerned about it and expected to make his next start.