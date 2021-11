According to the latest Finder Cryptocurrency Adoption Index, in October 2021, Nigeria had the highest rate of cryptocurrency ownership globally, at 24.2%. In addition to finding the West African nation as the country with the highest proportion of citizens that hold cryptocurrencies globally, the survey also discovered that “of the 1 in 4 online adults in Nigeria who own some form of cryptocurrency, bitcoin is the most popular coin in Nigeria at 66.5% of crypto owners.” Alternatively, this means more than half of the 24.2% of Nigerian respondents that own cryptocurrencies are in fact bitcoin holders.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO