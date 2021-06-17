State police seeking missing/endangered man
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers from Montoursville are looking for Kristopher Michael Fike, 32, who went missing from Lycoming County earlier this month. Fike, who is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, has been missing since Saturday, June 5, from 2800 Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said Fike has a mental health diagnosis, a known drug history and has attempted to inflict self harm in the past.www.standard-journal.com