Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Charlie Blackmon’s walk-off single completes Rockies’ sweep of Padres

By Patrick Saunders
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockies are the ugly Mr. Hyde on the road, but at Coors Field, they’re Edward Hyde, M.D. The San Diego Padres discovered that the hard way. The Rockies beat the Padres, 8-7, on Wednesday afternoon on Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit, no-out, walk-off single to center off Austin Adams. Blackmon’s sixth...

www.timescall.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Bud Black
Person
Carlos Estevez
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Coors Field#The San Diego Padres#Era#Cron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WALK OFF WILD OPENING DAY

June 17, 2021 (San Diego) - Imagine getting swept by the last place team in your division. Can’t relate! Well, maybe we can. But the Padres were back home now in a full capacity Petco Park taking on the Reds for the weekend. Wade Miley started game one of the four game series tonight against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.
MLBallfans.co

Saunders: Rebuilding Rockies’ leaning on Charlie Blackmon’s professionalism

I asked Ryan McMahon for the first thing that popped into his head when he heard “Charlie Blackmon.”. “He’s a pro,” McMahon said, without hesitation. I would imagine “Chuck Nazty” considers that the ultimate compliment. Few players in Rockies history have approached their profession with more desire, commitment and attention to detail than Blackmon.
MLBallfans.co

Rockies, streaking Blackmon set for matchup with Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-6, 4.62 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Reds: Tony Santillan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Reds Sunday. The Reds are 15-16 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a...
MLBnumberfire.com

Colorado's Charlie Blackmon resting on Saturday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not starting in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Blackmon will receive a break on Saturday afternoon after Yonathan Daza and Garrett Hampson were chosen as Colorado's starting right and center fielders. Per Baseball Savant on 166 batted balls this season, Blackmon has produced...
MLBSports Illustrated

Bullpen Unravels Late as Mets Fail to Complete Sweep of Padres

The New York Mets were nearly perfect this weekend - until the top of the seventh inning rolled around on Sunday and everything came crashing down. Despite not having his best stuff today, Jeurys Familia battled out of trouble in the top of the sixth, following another excellent start from left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi, who went a season-high five innings on 72 pitches, allowing one run on four hits, while striking out six.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies morning after: 3 things to like from sweep of the Padres

May 4, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his three-run home run with shortstop Trevor Story (27) and left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) to defeat San Francisco Giants the ninth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. When the temperature at...
MLBbettingpros.com

Rockies look to sweep series against struggling Padres

The Colorado Rockies have won the first two games of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres by a combined score of 11-6, and aim for the sweep this afternoon. Despite San Diego's recent struggles, they are still -197 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Padres have won just two of their last ten games, and can blame their struggles on an inconsistent offense that has scored just 13 total runs in those eight losses. Today's starter, Blake Snell (2-3, 4.97 ERA), is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two career starts at Coors Field. He is opposed by Colorado's Kyle Freeland, who is still looking for his first win after four starts while pitching to a 9.00 ERA in that span. Freeland is 3-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 career appearances (ten starts) against the Padres.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Victor Caratini: Walks it off Thursday

Caratini went 2-for-4 with a walkoff two-run home run in Thursday's 6-4 win over Cincinnati. Caratini took Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett deep with one out in the ninth inning. The homer was Caratini's fifth of the season. The catcher has added 25 RBI, 19 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases while slashing .218/.310/.361 through 168 plate appearances. The 27-year-old will continue to see the majority of the catching duties while Austin Nola (knee) remains on the injured list.
MLBdawsoncountyjournal.com

Rockies record season-high fifth straight win with C.J Cron’s walk-off single to beat Brewers 6-5 in 10 innings

C.J. Cron kept the Rockies red-hot at Coors Field, as the first baseman’s walk-off single in the 10th inning sent Colorado to a 6-5 win over the Brewers on Friday. It marked the Rockies’ fifth straight victory, a season high, with Jhoulys Chacin recording his first win with the club in seven years after tossing a scoreless extra frame for Colorado. And it was the Rockies’ seventh walk-off victory this season, the most in the majors.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Lamet approaches best, as Padres complete sweep of Reds

The Padres have corrected the trajectory of their season in time to welcome the Dodgers on Monday. After limping home from what their manager aptly termed a “terrible” road trip, the Padres on Sunday completed a four-game sweep of the Reds with a 3-2 victory at Petco Park, which was rocking again.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres homer past Dodgers, complete sweep with 5-3 decision

Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado each hit a solo home run in the first, Victor Caratini added another in the seventh en route to elevating the Padres over the Dodgers by a score of 5-3 to complete the Friars’ first sweep of their divisional rivals in eight years. The last time they did it inside Petco Park, however, was in September of 2010, so it’s been a long time coming you could say.
MLBThe Tribune

Rockies spoil Kyle Freeland’s best outing of the season, fall 2-1 in Seattle

Kyle Freeland did his job. It was the rest of the Rockies who were responsible for yet another road loss. The Rockies fell 2-1 to the Mariners Tuesday night, dropping their record to 30-44 on the season and just 5-28 away from Coors Field. Colorado’s feeble offense managed just four hits as the Rockies dropped their third straight game.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/24

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBNBC San Diego

Onward to Victor(y)! Padres Walk it Off on San Diego's Opening Day

For the first time since September 26, 2019 the Padres got to play before a full capacity crowd at Petco Park. The perfect formula for this return to 40,000-plus would be San Diego native Joe Musgrove making a great start and adopted San Diegan Fernando Tatis Jr. hitting another home run. Oh, and having the Padres win the game.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Paddack expected to start for the Padres against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (45-32, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-2, 8.62 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (4-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -287, Diamondbacks +236; over/under is 8...