LONDON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wall Street’s slow return to normal has raised two big questions: how much flexibility should staff get over where they work, and what should be done with people who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19? The answer to both depends on the boss’s preference and how much leverage a firm has over its employees. Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) vaccine edict suggests a rude awakening might be in store for some financial workers.