The past few seasons have had to be tough on Bradley Beal. And they certainly haven’t been made better when All-NBA teams have been announced. Beal has been a borderline snub each of the last two seasons after being left off of the All-NBA teams despite some incredible campaigns. During the 2018-19 season, Beal averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. He was the first player to do that in Washington Wizards franchise history. Not good enough for All-NBA. Last season, he averaged over 30 points per game and led the East in scoring. Not good enough for All-NBA. This season, though, that should change.