Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

CPR lessons being rolled out by NHS following Christian Eriksen’s Euros collapse

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago

An army of NHS volunteers will be teaching CPR after medics used the procedure to save footballer Christian Eriksen’s life during a Euro 2020 match last weekend.

It comes after St John Ambulance said the Danish player’s collapse sparked a 1,000% increase in calls asking for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training, and searches for defibrillator guides were up 1,900%.

England’s national medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, who has launched the project in partnership with the ambulance service, said training will also include how to recognise a cardiac arrest and use a defibrillator.

Marking the launch on Thursday, Prof Powis will tell the NHS Confederation Conference it is “clear” that Eriksen’s life was saved by the “urgent medical attention on the pitch”, drawing parallels with former Arsenal star Fabrice Muamba, who was given similar treatment during an FA Cup match in London in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEAkw_0aWuPAUq00
Christian Eriksen File Photo (PA Wire)

According to the NHS, only one in three people in England currently gives CPR when responding to someone going into cardiac arrest.

Prof Powis said with proper training the number of lives saved could double.

“Since Eriksen’s collapse at the weekend, we have also seen kind-hearted Brits sharing information online on how to do CPR and save a life,” he said.

“Today, I’m calling on them to go one step further and train to teach CPR as we know this will mean more lives like Christian Eriksen’s will be saved.”

He added: “If more people had the confidence and skills to call 999 quickly, deliver effective CPR until the ambulance crew arrive, and use a public access defibrillator, the number of lives saved would double.

“We saw a massive rush in willing volunteers to help life-saving activity during the pandemic and we hope that even more people will be inspired to join our Eriksen’s Army, learn CPR and become life-savers.”

Prof Powis told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he received refresher training from London Ambulance Service “a year or two ago”, saying: “You come out of it incredibly confident that this is something you will be able to do.”

St John Ambulance head of community response Adam Williams said responses to a campaign by the charity showed that people are “hungry for first aid training”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbMu1_0aWuPAUq00
Coronavirus – Sat Feb 13, 2021 (PA Wire)

Mr Williams added: “We’re looking forward to working with training providers, charities, businesses, and all people – young and old – to break down the barriers to learning these life-saving skills, giving people the confidence to take action when it’s needed.”

Ambulance services will develop a national network of defibrillators and community advocates to champion the importance of first aid, which aims to save up to 4,000 lives each year by 2028.

St John Ambulance recently trained 27,000 vaccination volunteers in these life-saving skills and will seek to train an additional 60,000 people as part of the new programme.

The project will involve at least 30 volunteers from each of England’s 10 ambulance trusts, and is being launched alongside an education programme including for schoolchildren.

St John Ambulance is also offering free CPR and defibrillator courses online via the charity’s website.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Fabrice Muamba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Cpr#Cpr#Nhs#Danish#Arsenal#Brits#Itv#London Ambulance Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Euro 2020 matchday 15: Gareth Bale embraces Wales’ underdog tag

Gareth Bale has embraced Wales’ underdogs tag, with Euro 2020 rivals Denmark counting on support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest. Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and is currently recovering at home. Denmark...
UEFAnewpaper24.com

Denmark stars comforted Christian Eriksen’s companion Sabrina after he collapsed throughout Euro 2020 recreation – NEWPAPER24

Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says Christian Eriksen’s companion believed her husband ‘had died’ throughout yesterday’s stunning Euro 2020 incident – as docs right this moment revealed the star collapsed after struggling a cardiac arrest. The legendary stopper mentioned Denmark gamers needed to reassure mother-of-two Sabrina Kvist Jensen that the...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Denmark star Christian Eriksen in 'stable condition' in hospital after collapsing during Euro 2020 game and needing CPR on the pitch but fans and ex-players furious after UEFA order the rest of the game has to be played

Denmark star Christian Eriksen is in a 'stable condition' in hospital after he collapsed on the pitch during a Euro 2020 game - but fans and ex-players were left furious after UEFA order the rest of the game has to be played. The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder suddenly fell to...
SoccerSB Nation

Christian Eriksen’s Medical Emergency is a Good Reminder to Learn CPR

Like soccer fans across the world, we watched Christian Eriksen’s medical emergency with a mix of sadness and helplessness. As Tottenham Hotspur fans everywhere, it was impossible not to think of all the joy he brought to us and how unable we were to give anything back to help him in that moment. Fortunately, Eriksen appears to be okay right now and is recovering at the hospital next door to the stadium.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Today’s Spanish Papers: Christian Eriksen confirmed as stable in hospital following his collapse in Denmark v Finland

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English. CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: We have the champions of the Euros: The Doctors. Major scare in Copenhagen following the in game collapse of Christian Eriksen. The Danish star was revived after 15 minutes of 15 CPR with doctors stabilising him before he being transferred to hospital for ore tests.
Soccertuipster.com

Christian Eriksen is in a stable condition and has "sent his greetings to his teammates" from hospital, where he remains under examination following his collapse during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match on Saturday

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen 'sends greetings to teammates' from hospital following collapse during match. Some fear that the former Tottenham star may not be able to play football again, given the severity of the incident. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Christian Eriksen may not play...
SoccerTimes Union

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation urges public awareness and action after collapse of Danish soccer player, Christian Eriksen

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. The world was watching when Christian Eriksen, 29, a Danish midfielder, suffered sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and collapsed on June 12th during Euro 2021—an international tournament of the Union of European Football Associations. Eriksen was resuscitated on the soccer field, thanks to immediate bystander CPR and defibrillation. He was then transported to a hospital and subsequently received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) to protect him from future heart rhythm disturbances that can lead to SCA.
UEFArifnote.com

BBC receives 6,417 complaints for broadcasting Christian Eriksen collapse

The BBC has received 6,417 complaints about the broadcast of Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland on June 12. Eriksen, 29, collapsed during the match and had to be resuscitated on the pitch. The Inter Milan midfielder regained consciousness before being taken to hospital. It was...
Soccersamfordcrimson.com

Christian Eriksen’s touching visit to Denmark training camp after heart scare

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Want Euro 2020 news sent straight to your inbox? Sign up to our email updates. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign UpWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters....
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

'Covid lets you postpone a match, a cardiac arrest does not': Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand slams UEFA over pressure following Christian Eriksen's collapse

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has accused UEFA of lacking compassion after his players were ‘pressured’ to play following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opener against Finland on Saturday. The midfielder had to be resuscitated before being taken to hospital. The game was suspended for around 90 minutes...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Heroic Denmark defender Simon Kjaer cleared Christian Eriksen's airways, gave him CPR and consoled his stricken team-mate's wife after he collapsed on the pitch during Euro 2020 game in a remarkable show of bravery and leadership

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer played a heroic role in saving team-mate Christian Eriksen's life after the former Tottenham midfielder collapsed on the pitch during his country's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland on Saturday. Shortly before half-time at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Eriksen suddenly fell to the ground as...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Gareth Bale insists Wales are used to underdogs tag ahead of Denmark clash

Gareth Bale has embraced Wales’ underdogs tag, with Euro 2020 rivals Denmark counting on support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest. Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and is currently recovering at home. Denmark...
HealthBBC

How a patient treated 280 miles from home died on the M11 hard shoulder

She had never left her home county before but a lack of mental health beds meant Peggy Copeman, 81, was taken to a hospital hundreds of miles away. As she was being driven back to Norfolk from Somerset, she was taken ill and died on the hard shoulder of the M11 motorway. A coroner concluded she was neglected by a private ambulance company.
UEFAPopculture

Christian Eriksen Breaks Silence After Collapsing During Denmark Soccer Match

Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen suffered a scary incident over the weekend when he collapsed during a match against Finland at Euro 2020. The team doctor said that Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated. Eriksen recently sent a message to his fans via his agent, Martin Schoots and showed appreciation for everyone's support.