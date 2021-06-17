Agri-tech innovation can improve value capture, transform ecosystem for India’s small farmers

The session explores the power and potential of crop diversity through two lenses: the scientific and the gastronomic. Two panels will include experts working on resilient, drought-resistant crops on the African continent, as well as under-utilized crops, tropical forages, and food trees with potential to restore drylands (predominantly in the Sahel). The session also includes chefs and entrepreneurs harnessing the potential of these crops to promote more delicious, nutritious, and climate-friendly options around food. In the first panel, experts look into key crops and food trees that present an astounding potential to tackle the main challenges associated with climate change and land degradation in the region, and explore ways to foster greater conservation and sustainable use of these crops to enhance breeding programs and farmers’ livelihoods. The second panel gathers organizations and individuals working on the ground to create nature-based solutions around agrobiodiversity and sustainable agriculture in Africa’s drylands.