NFL

Broncos minicamp Day 2: Here’s why giveaways could decide the QB competition

By Andrew Mason
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat matters most to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in formulating a decision at quarterback between newcomer Teddy Bridgewater and incumbent Drew Lock?. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.

