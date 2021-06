Apple is under a lot of scrutiny and pressure these days in the way it handles its App Store business. Epic Games may have fired the opening shots but that has also created a domino effect where the iPhone maker’s dominance in its own app ecosystem is being examined more intensely than ever before. A set of bipartisan bills are being pushed in the US Congress that would change the way Apple preloads apps on iPhones and iPads, not only allowing users to completely remove preloaded first-party apps but also banning Apple from preinstalling them in the first place.