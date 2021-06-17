Cancel
DAO1 Announces the First Edition of its International Blockchain Hackathon

By Guest User
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 16, 2021, Singapore: The community-led socio economic blockchain infrastructure project DAO1 has finalized the dates for its first of many blockchain hackathons. The DAO1 International Blockchain Hackathon will be held in two stages from June 18, 2021 till July, 2, 2021, enabling participants to showcase their innovative projects to a wider community. Registrations for the event are open till June 18, 2021 23:59 UTC.

