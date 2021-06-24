Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Seattle Mariners | Baldelli on Ober, 7-2 victory

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hc9dt_0aWuJK6q00

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli talks about the growth of Bailey Ober and the team's 7-2 victory against the Mariners

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Rocco Baldelli
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLB

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Twins (26-41) and Seattle Mariners (34-35) play the finale of a three-game set Wednesday with a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch at T-Mobile Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Twins vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Bailey Ober is the projected starting pitcher...
MLB

Twins 7, Mariners 2: A wire-to-wire win

The Minnesota Twins turned in a surprisingly competent performance on Wednesday night, scoring in the top of the first inning and leading comfortably from wire to wire. Bailey Ober is quickly becoming one of the top handful of bright spots on the team this season, turning in the best pitching performance of his young career while Nelson Cruz punished his former team with one deadly swing of the bat.
MLB

Nelson Cruz, Bailey Ober lift Twins over Mariners 7-2

SEATTLE — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Wednesday night. Cruz's second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0 and helped snap the Twins' three-game...
MLB

Bailey Ober starts, Caleb Thiebar activated as Twins play Mariners

SEATTLE – Bailey Ober, still looking for his first major league decision, will make his fourth big-league start tonight (9:10, BSN) as the Twins face the Mariners at T-Mobile Park. The righthanded Ober (4.85 ERA) squares off against lefthander Justus Sheffield (5-5, 4.91). Griffin Jax took his lumps in Tuesday...
MLB

Bailey Ober starts the Twins toward a skid-busting victory

SEATTLE – This is Bailey Ober's team now. OK, not in a literal sense, but if the Twins are going to accomplish anything of value during this lost 16-games-back season, it's probably going to have to be development of young players. And nowhere do they need that development more than their starting rotation.
MLB
KARE 11

Cruz, Ober lead Twins over Seattle 7-2

SEATTLE — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2. The Twins jumped out with a quick two runs in the first inning, and then Cruz's second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0. The offensive explosion helped snap the Twins' three-game losing streak.
MLB
KING 5

Seattle Mariners games expanding to full capacity starting July 2

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners games at T-Mobile Park will return to full capacity starting July 2. The team announced the change Thursday about two weeks before Washington state is expected to fully reopen after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions. Gov. Jay Inslee has said Washington will lift restrictions...
Seattle, WADaily Freeman

Minnesota 7, Seattle 2

A-grounded out for Godoy in the 8th. LOB_Minnesota 5, Seattle 2. 2B_Polanco 2 (15), France (17). HR_Cruz (14), off Sheffield; Jeffers (4), off Sheffield. RBIs_Donaldson (27), Jeffers 2 (10), Kirilloff (20), Cruz 3 (34), Long Jr. (4), France (25). SB_Polanco (4). CS_Crawford (3). SF_France. Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2...
Clinton County, NYPress-Republican

Mariners christen new field with 6-0 victory

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Mariners celebrated the grand-opening of Veterans Park at Post 1619 with a 6-0 win over the North Country Nationals Friday night. Kaden Myers hurled a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 11 for the Mariners. The Mariners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom...
MLB

Mariners 2, Rockies 1: Freeland strong, but Seattle tops bullpen

At least this one was close. Kyle Freeland pitched great and through 4 ½ innings, there was no score in the game. When the Mariners took a 1-0 lead, it only lasted one inning before C.J. Cron hit a solo homer to tie it up. The tie was fleeting as Shed Long, Jr. hit what turned out to be the game-winning homer off Tyler Kinley in the bottom of the eighth to end a road game with a familiar storyline: not enough offense for the Rockies and another loss to drop the Rockies to 5-28 away from Coors Field this season.
MLB

Mariners' win streak snapped as Márquez leads Rockies to 5-2 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Wednesday for just their sixth road victory this season. Rockies 5, Mariners 2: Box score. Story had a solo shot in the fourth...
MLB

Mariners Minor League Report — June 26

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: CF Jarred Kelenic recorded 4 hits and drove in a team-high 3 runs leading Tacoma to a 10–6 win over Albuquerque on Friday night. Kelenic (4x6, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), 3B Jantzen Witte (3x4, 3 R, 2 2B, BB), 2B Ty Kelly (3x4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB), DH Jose Godoy (2x4, R, 2 RBI, BB) and RF Dillon Thomas (2x5, 2B, RBI) each recorded at least 2 of the Rainiers 15 hits. SS Jake Hager (1x4, RBI, BB) made his Rainiers debut after being acquired by the Mariners, going 1-for-4 with 1 RBI and 1 walk. Starter Darren McCaughan (5.0,7,5,5,1,6,HR) improved to 4–2 on the season with the win, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6. RH Wyatt Mills (1.0,1,0,0,1,2), LH Willimas Jerez (1.0,0,0,0,0,3), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,2,1,0,0,2) combined to allow only 1 unearned run on 3 hits while waking 1 and striking out 8 over 4.0 innings in relief.
MLB

Seattle Mariners vs Chicago White Sox 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will play game two with the Chicago White Sox at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Mariners are 6-1 in their last 7 games this season. The team snapped its 6th winning streak by losing against the Rockies in the series finale. Seattle bounced back and won the first meeting with Chicago to a score of 9-3. The Mariners made 9 runs, 14 hits, and 8 RBIs in the game. Luis Torrens homered in the 2nd inning and earned the first point. The final point was made by Dylan Moore in the 9th. The Mariners are 3rd in the AL West standings with a 40-37 record.