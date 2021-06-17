Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Devens, MA

Harvard Lions Club renovates rooms at facility dedicated to veterans’ well-being

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new wellness rooms are welcome additions to the Clear Path for Veterans New England facility in Devens. Funded by a grant from Lions Club International, the Harvard Lions Club has spent the past few months working on these rooms. The product of the club’s work was unveiled at a dedication ceremony last Saturday, officially opening the wellness rooms and recognizing Lions Club members for their volunteer service.

harvardpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MA
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Westborough, MA
City
Devens, MA
Harvard, MA
Society
Harvard, MA
Government
Devens, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Acton, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Lions Club International#The Harvard Lions Club#Press#Neuro Fitness#Ptsd#National Lumber#Watjus Electric#Budget Blinds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.