Four BA-B crews finish in top 15 at Nationals

Bromfield Acton-Boxborough boats rank among the best in the United States after competing at USRowing’s Youth National Regatta in Sarasota, Florida, June 10 through 13. Charlie Maxwell and Eliza Straayer placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the under-17 single event. Zoe Gendreau-Distler and Rachel Walker took 12th in the U17 double; Matthew Atwell (Bromfield ’21), John Babcock (Bromfield ’21), Ryan Crowley, Clark Hanlon, and coxswain Anjali Raman (A-B ’21) finished 15th in the 4. The contest, held at the world-class Nathan Benderson Park racecourse, drew 748 boats from singles on up to 8s hailing from 181 teams and clubs all over the country.