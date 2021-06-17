Cancel
Jimmy Kimmel fulfills dream of having a college football bowl game named after him

Kimmel announced on his late-night show that he'll be the sponsor of the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl game on ABC on Dec. 18, pitting the No. 1 Mountain West team vs. the No. 5 Pac-12 team at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. (Kimmel is an alum of UNLV, a Mountain West Conference school, and Arizona State, a Pac-12 Conference school). “Never before has a bowl game been named after a human being -- and Papa John doesn't count, he's barely human," said Kimmel, adding: “On December 18, my dream of being forever enshrined alongside orange, rose, cotton and peach comes true.” Kimmel said it's been a dream since last year to have his own bowl game. "This is not a joke. This is a real bowl game named after me," he said. Veteran college football journalist Stewart Mandel said of the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl: "Given the game, like his show, is on ABC, here's guessing Jimmy isn't footing the bill himself. But it's still genius."

ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

