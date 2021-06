In the past, the MLB Draft has taken place during the NCAA Tournament as opposed to after the season. So that created an awkward situation for players who were selected, as they had to split their focus between winning in what could be their last go-around in college and figuring out their professional futures — sometimes, players were drafted right in the middle of key postseason games. That’s no longer the case this season, as the 2021 MLB Draft will take place from July 11 to 13.