Former Gophers swimmer Bowe Becker advances in 100 free at Olympic trials
Former Gopher Bowe Becker reached the finals of the men's 100-meter freestyle, recording a personal-best time and remaining in contention for a place on the Olympic team. Becker, who finished his Gophers career in 2019, swam a time of 48.61 in the preliminaries, lowering his personal record by .24 of a second. That was the eighth-best time in the morning heats. In the semifinals, Becker nearly duplicated that performance, touching in 48.62 to tie for the sixth-fastest time and move on to Thursday's eight-man finals.www.startribune.com