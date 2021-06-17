Former Gophers swimmer Bowe Becker advances in 100 free at Olympic trials

USA Swimming will today begin naming athletes to Team USA for this summer's Tokyo Olympics as the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials are getting underway. The Trials, which are taking place in Omaha, Nebraska, will conclude one week from today. Some of the favorites to win their events and make the team include Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Lilly King, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy and Bobby Finke. There are lots of new, young faces in these Trials, and there are some old-timers like Ryan Lochte, who's now 36.