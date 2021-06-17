Cancel
Former Gophers swimmer Bowe Becker advances in 100 free at Olympic trials

By rblount@startribune.com
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Gopher Bowe Becker reached the finals of the men's 100-meter freestyle, recording a personal-best time and remaining in contention for a place on the Olympic team. Becker, who finished his Gophers career in 2019, swam a time of 48.61 in the preliminaries, lowering his personal record by .24 of a second. That was the eighth-best time in the morning heats. In the semifinals, Becker nearly duplicated that performance, touching in 48.62 to tie for the sixth-fastest time and move on to Thursday's eight-man finals.

www.startribune.com
