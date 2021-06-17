Websites of Australia's Banks, Airlines, and Post Office Are All Down

Hawaiian Airlines will resume flights to Australia on Dec. 13. The five-times per week service between Honolulu and Sydney has been suspended since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Hawaiian is resuming the route in response to Australia's decision to allow its citizens and permanent residents to begin traveling abroad next month. In addition, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced last week that the state would resume welcoming visitors on Nov. 1. He said Hawaii would have a plan in place for accepting international visitors by Nov. 8, when the Biden administration lifts prohibitions against entry by people from 33 nations, including most of Europe, Brazil, India and China.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO