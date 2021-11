AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has made two changes to the starting line-up for tonight’s game against Bologna compared to the team that lost to Porto in midweek. Samu Castillejo will get a chance from start after the Spaniard was impressive against Hellas Verona off the bench, taking the spot of Alexis Saelemaekers who has perhaps shown that he is in needed of a rest.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO