ecoLogicStudio's 'airbubble' playground purifies the air with micro-algae cultures
London-based architecture and innovation firm ecoLogicStudio unveils ‘airbubble’ as the world’s first biotechnological playground to integrate air-purifying micro-algae. led by claudia pasquero and marco poletto, the project was designed for ‘otrivin breathe clean,’ an initiative which recognizes that 93% of the world’s children breathe polluted air while they play. according to the world health organization (WHO), air pollution is the biggest global health threat. ‘airbubble’ responds to the reality of our polluted atmosphere by introducing a purified microclimate for play — a true bubble of clean air in the center of warsaw.www.designboom.com