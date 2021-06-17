ecoLogicStudio's 'airbubble' playground purifies the air with micro-algae cultures

GermGaurdian Keeps Your Home Feeling and Smelling Fresh!. My family and I just recently moved up north and with spring recently upon us, our allergies have been terrible. We moved from the far south and I thought our allergies were bad down there, but I was mistaken. We just moved into an older home with our large-breed dog and no central air, so there isn’t much circulation. I was looking for an air purifier that could make the air we breathe fresh and clean. Between the dog, the pollen, and the dust we haven’t been breathing the cleanest air. I wanted an air purifier that was quiet yet powerful and something that wasn’t going to take up a huge space. The GermGaurdian 4-in-1 air purifier has met all of my expectations and more!