CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Global Chip Shortage is Creating a New Problem: More Fake Components

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 2021-06-17

Why do you point to China? In the 1980ies and 1990ies, we had overclocked 286s and 386s, we had Cyrix chips with the labels ground off and new labels printed on claiming to be genuine Intel, we had 487 chips rewired to run as 486 etc.pp.. Wherever someone thinks...

it.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Global smartphone market tumbles 6.7% in Q3, chip shortage to blame

Worldwide smartphone shipments declined 6.7% YoY in Q3 2021. Smartphone vendors shipped 331.2 million units during the July to September period. Samsung was the top smartphone vendor during the quarter, with a 20.8% share of the global market. The global smartphone market declined 6.7% YoY in the third quarter of...
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

Podcast: How Intel and Google's new chips compare to Apple's, plus the latest on the chip shortage

Intel formally introduced its 12th-generation Alder Lake CPUs yesterday, and leaked benchmarks about the Core i9-12900HK processor suggest it outperforms Apple's new M1 Max chip. And Google's newly released Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are powered by its own custom Tensor chip, similar to Apple's new A15 Bionic-powered iPhones. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss how these newly released chips--and the devices they power--compare to Apple's M- and A-series chips. Then, Mario Morales, Program Vice President for Enabling Technologies and Semiconductors at IDC, and Juliet will discuss the latest about the ongoing global chip shortage. Mario will explain why the chip shortage is expected to continue into 2022, its impact on the automotive and tech industries and when the supply chain constraints may ease.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

No end in sight for chip shortage as supply chain problems pile up

Earlier this year, the chip shortage seemed like it might ease sometime in 2022. Now, that forecast appears to have been optimistic. “The shortages are going to continue indefinitely,” Brandon Kulik, head of Deloitte’s semiconductor industry practice, told Ars. “Maybe that doesn’t mean 10 years, but certainly we’re not talking about quarters. We’re talking about years.”
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#386s#Cyrix#Marge#Chinese#487dx#I487
windowscentral.com

Samsung challenges global chip shortage with plan to triple foundry production efforts

The global chip crisis is incentivizing companies such as Intel and Samsung to up their output. Samsung in particular, fresh off a financially successful quarter, has announced that it plans to triple its foundry capacity between now and 2026. Samsung, fresh off its declaration of healthy third-quarter earnings, announced it...
BUSINESS
eMarketer

Global chip shortage will hit the smartphone industry harder than expected

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. ﻿﻿The smartphone industry is feeling the squeeze of the semiconductor shortage. This year, 1.41 billion smartphones will be shipped worldwide, less than the annual volume of both 2018 and 2019. The 2021 figure also falls short of previous expectations by 40 million, as the limited chip supply continues plaguing smartphone-makers and vendors alike.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Chip delivery delays stretch longer as global shortage worsens

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The global chip shortage is continuing to get worse, with firms dependent on new chips seeing delays in production and delivery lengthen to over a year, and in some cases until 2024.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Chip Shortage Causes a 6% Drop in Global Smartphone Shipments

A chip shortage has already seen ripple effects as fewer smartphones have been shipped around the world in the third quarter this year, The Straits Times reported, citing data from Canalys. There were 325.5 million units shipped, which is a 6% drop from 348 million a year ago, according to...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Silicon Republic

Global chip shortage crunches into Apple and Amazon earnings

The two tech giants have missed analyst expectations in their quarterly earnings, with supply chain troubles ahead. Tech earnings are being viewed closely by investors and enthusiasts alike right now, in a bid to gauge the effects of ebbing pandemic-related restrictions and the global chip crunch that rages on. Apple...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Global chip shortage continues to wreak havoc for automakers

The global chip shortage is continuing to wreak havoc on the automotive sector, with several of the world’s biggest carmakers blaming the crisis for disappointing financial results this week. Volkswagen and Stellantis said Thursday that the ongoing semiconductor shortage remains a major problem for them. “It was a challenging quarter,”...
BUSINESS
slashdot.org

The Booming Underground Market for Bots That Steal Your 2FA Codes

This is why SMS and email "2FA" methods are useless. The best type of verification is Google Authenticator, AKA TOTP. The reason is that it's not tied to an email address or phone number, so a hacker wouldn't know who to contact to convince you to give up your 2FA code.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Los Angeles

The Global Chip Industry Has a Colossal Problem With Carbon Emissions

The little pieces of silicon are vital in today's technology-driven economies but their impact on the planet isn't always positive. Vast amounts of energy are required to manufacture the chips that lie beneath the hood of a whole manner of items — from fighter jets and cars to kettles and doorbells.
ECONOMY
slashdot.org

US Charging Infrastructure Is Outpacing Forecasts, Study Finds

During the first three months of 2021, the United States installed its 100,000th EV charger. Ars Technica reports on the important electric vehicle milestone:. Of course, the actual composition of those chargers is important. It's no good having half a million places to plug in if they're all level 1 (120 V AC) chargers that take days to top up a battery EV. But a new report (PDF) from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory has dug into the data, looking at trends to see whether the nation is on track to meet its goals. At first glance, the news is positive. We added 4,566 new chargers during Q1 2021 for a total of 100,709. That means the US is already 20 percent of the way to Biden's 2030 goal. Most of those were level 2 (240 V AC) chargers, which saw 5.4-percent growth. The number of level 1 chargers actually decreased by 2.4 percent, mostly as ChargePoint decommissioned them in favor of level 2 devices.
POLITICS
gizmochina.com

Arm CEO warns that the global chip shortage could extend beyond December 2021

The global shortage of important components for a wide array of tech products, it seems, is yet to abate, as multiple industry projections indicate that the chip shortage will extend beyond December 2021. Arm CEO, Simon Segars views the worsening situation as possible of harming sales of tech products including smartphones during the year-end festive period. Segars sees a widening gap between demand and supply, which he viewed as the most extreme he had seen.
BUSINESS
slashdot.org

Chromebooks on 'Massive Downturn' from Pandemic-fueled Heights

Although PCs are still selling at a greater volume than before the COVID-19 pandemic, demand is starting to drop. In Q3 2021, shipments of laptops, desktops, and tablets dropped 2 percent compared to Q3 2020, according to numbers that researcher Canalys shared on Monday. Interest in Chromebooks dropped the most, with a reported decline as high as 36.9 percent. Demand for tablets also fell, showing a 15 percent year-on-year decline, according to Canalys. From a report: Both Canalys and the IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker shared Q3 numbers for Chromebooks and tablets on Monday. Canalys said 5.8 million Chromebooks shipped globally during this time, while the IDC said the number was 6.5 million. Both pointed to a huge decline compared to Q3 2020. Canalys reported the drop at 36.9 percent, and IDC pegged it at 29.8 percent. Canalys said that Q3 Chromebook sales took a "major downturn" as the education markets in the US, Japan, and elsewhere became saturated. Demand lessened as government programs supporting remote learning went away, the research group said. After reaching a high of 18 percent market share since the start of 2020, Chromebooks reportedly represented just 9 percent of laptop shipments in Q3 2021.
HEALTH
slashdot.org

Here's Why Rapid COVID Tests Are So Expensive and Hard To Find

Months-long silences. Mysterious rejections. Here's what's behind the shortages of a critical tool for ending the pandemic. ProPublica:. A few weeks ago, a ProPublica reporter decided to test his kids for COVID-19. They had the sniffles, and with a grandparent set to visit he wanted to minimize the risk that they were infectious. This was the problem that quick, cheap COVID-19 tests were supposed to help fix. No need to go to a clinic or wait days for results. Just pick up a pack of tests at a local pharmacy whenever you want, swab your nose and learn within 15 minutes if you're likely to pass the virus along. So the ProPublican went to his neighborhood CVS, hoping to buy the required pack of two for $23.99. They were out of stock. Then he went to Rite Aid. They didn't have the tests either. Then Walgreens, then another CVS. All out of stock. The only supplier with a few tests to offer was his sister, who happened to have a few tucked away. It's a familiar experience for many Americans. But not for people in Britain, who get free rapid tests delivered to their homes on demand. Or France, Germany or Belgium, where at-home tests are ubiquitous and as cheap as a decent cappuccino. So why are at-home tests still so pricey and hard to find in the United States?
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy