Bryson Kliemann, an 8-year-old boy, had collected Pokémon cards for years, but he set up a stall outside his home and put them up for sale to raise money for his sick puppy. Kliemann's Mom, Kimberly Woodruff, heard about it from a friend of hers who sent a photo of her son sitting outside their home in Lebanon, Virginia, beside a huge placard reading: "Pokémon 4 Sale." Woodruff was heartbroken. "I cried," she said. She knew how much he cared for his Pokémon collection. "Bruce got sick and needed my help. I was super sad. I didn’t want to lose my best friend,” said Bryson, reported The Washington Post.