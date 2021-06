Virat Kohli led India for a record 61st time when he came out for the WTC final draw.© BCCI / Twitter. As Virat Kohli stepped out for the draw with New Zealander Kane Williamson at the Ageas Bowl in the World Testing Championship (WTC) final, he broke MS Dhoni’s record to lead the Indian team. in most test matches. The World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand is Kohli’s 61st game as captain of India in the game’s longest format, now a record. Dhoni retired from Test Cricket in December 2014 after capturing India in 60 matches. Kohli is also the longest-serving test captain of any Asian country with Arjuna Ranatunga of Sri Lanka and Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan behind him as they led their respective teams in 56 test matches each.