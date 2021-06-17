Hunt For Man Who Shot Officer
The hunt for a man who shot a Rhome, Texas Police Officer, is continuing. Wise County initially wanted 43-year-old Royce Wood of Azle for a home invasion robbery over the weekend. He shot the officer in the leg on Monday, ran off, and is still on the run. Wood is 6’2,” 200 lbs., with a bald head and a full beard. Wood previously served prison time for robbery and burglary of a habitation and could be armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he is a methamphetamine user.easttexasradio.com