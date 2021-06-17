Cancel
Food & Drinks

British Cuisine Mochi Bites

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese new Little Moons mochi ice cream bites are being launched by the brand in the UK in celebration of British summertime cuisine for avid fans to pick up for a dessert or treat. The frozen mochi bites come in three flavors including Eton mess, Fish & Chips and Candy Floss, which are all themed with the British fare they share a name with. The limited-edition products will join the brand's existing roster of flavors including Creamy Coconut, Honey Roasted Pistachio and Vegan Tropical Passionfruit & Mango.

www.trendhunter.com
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
RecipesSan Antonio Current

Zorbas Greek Mediterranean Cuisine

The grains and legumes are ground fresh at Zorbas, and it shows in the succulent, fragrant traditional dishes. The baba ganouj is outstanding. -- Mark Jones (04/09)
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

TOUS Les JOURS To Launch Mango Cloud Cake, Honey Cheese Mochi Bread, And More

COMMERCE, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain, is launching new cakes and pastries this month. To celebrate the summer season, the chain is launching a series of Mango Cloud Cake, a light and soft sponge cake layered with mango-flavored whipped cream and fresh mango slices. Topped with more mango slices and blueberries, this delicate sponge cake will be the ultimate summer dessert.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Bite-Sized Wafer Snacks

Hostess Cr!spy Minis are creamy, crunchy and crispy bite-sized wafer snacks that can be enjoyed as everyday indulgences thanks to their compact size and resealable stand-up pouch packaging. Available in decadent flavors like Cookies & Crème and Strawberries & Crème, the poppable snacks respond to consumers’ rising desire for multi-textured snacks, and they feature two layers of creamy filling between wafers.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Cuban Cuisine in the Treasure Valley: WHERE IS IT?!

Know what I never hear about? The Cuban food scene in Boise and in Idaho in general. I feel like every day I hear about Mexican food and taco spots. And of course the Basque food scene is poppin'. But I've been dying to have some traditional Cuban dishes like black beans & rice, fried yucca, and sweet plantains. And I also don't want to make them myself. I just don't have the flair for cooking the way my mother does. So where even is the Cuban food in this town?
Food & Drinksparadisecoast.com

La Cuisine Peruvian Restaurant

Offering the finest and most authentic Peruvian dishes with a twist Chef Walter and his family offer fine wines and craft beers to be paired with traditional Peruvian Appetizers and Entrees finished by homemade desserts. Come in and taste the family tradition that Walter and his family pass along to you and yours.
Food & Drinksnewspotng.com

BN Cuisine: Watch Chef Chi’s Seafood Okro Recipe

The Kitchen Muse has a new video out on her YouTube channel, in which she shares the recipe for her Seafood Okro. The post BN Cuisine: Watch Chef Chi’s Seafood Okro Recipe appeared first on BellaNaija – Showcasing Africa to the world. Read today!. Share your story or advertise with...
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Subculture Urban Cuisine and Cafe Unveils Vegan 'Nashville Hot' Sandwich

With a name like Subculture, it’s no surprise that Subculture Urban Cuisine and Cafe often stays a little bit under the radar. The tiny Nolensville Pike restaurant puts some amazing creative food out of their kitchen, and Pablo Bonacic and his family staff have won numerous accolades for the special sandwiches, tacos, burgers and more that they come up with for various competitions.
Food & DrinksWFMZ-TV Online

Sunrise Chef: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine

Vegan wings, lamb, chicken, and more, Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine offers a little something for everyone. Jasmeet Bansal, executive chef of the Easton restaurant, was in the 69 News kitchen on Friday.
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Bite My Eye

A man walks into a bar has a few drinks and asks what his tab was. The bartender replies that it is twenty dollars plus tip. The guy says, "I'll bet you my tab double or nothing that I can bite my eye." The bartender accepts the bet, and the guy pulls out his glass eye and bites it.
Recipesthemanual.com

The Ultimate Guide To Korean Cuisine With Chef Chris Oh

Korean cuisine is dynamic, an awesome combination of spice and umami. A small country historically overshadowed by its larger neighbors, China and Japan, the popularity of Korean cuisine has exploded in recent years, the result of South Korea’s incredibly popular music and entertainment. There has never been a more exciting time to explore Korean cuisine.
Farmington, UTStandard-Examiner

Sticky Bird cooks up saucy chicken cuisine for a cause

Sticky Bird in Farmington is a recent entry in Utah’s fried chicken scene. Menu mainstays are chicken fingers, known here as “Sticky Fingers,” glistening with glazes such as Original Amazing Sauce. If you think “Sticky Fingers” and “Original Amazing Sauce,” sounds a lot like the Utah-based Winger’s chain, you’re right....
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Little Moons Mochi ice cream is launching three new summer flavours including... fish and chips

Back in January, people on TikTok became obsessed with Little Moons Mochi ice cream balls. And we don’t blame them – these tasty, sweet little balls are divine. Little Moons ice cream comes in a whole host of flavours including Yuzu Lemon, Creamy Coconut and Honey Roasted Pistachio. But you can’t beat a new flavour, can you? So imagine the excitement we felt when Little Moons announced not one, not two, but three new flavours; all inspired by British summertime.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Snacking Bites

The Raised & Rooted Plant Based Bites are a new product from the Tyson Foods-owned brand that is focused on providing consumers with a plant-based snack that's perfect for enjoying anytime of day. The snacks come in two flavor options including Buffalo and Sweet Barbecue, and are both formulated with eight-grams of protein along with three-grams of fiber in the recipe. The products are priced at $4.99 per package and are being launched at retailers nationwide now.
Food & Drinksmintel.com

Trending flavors: Highlight the healthy side of Latin cuisines

Alyssa is a Consumer Insights Analyst - Flavor and Ingredient Trends at Mintel. She combines product development experience and Mintel's extensive consumer research to provide realistic and innovative insights on a category level. Latin cuisine is perceived by consumers as exciting, flavorful and adventurous but lags in terms of health...
RecipesFarm and Dairy

Zucchini Crab Bites

In a large mixing bowl, combine zucchini, breadcrumbs, eggs, mayonnaise, seafood seasoning, diced parsley and onion. Mix well. Roll the mixture into 1 1/2 inch balls. Put oil in a large frying pan to a depth of 1 inch. Heat oil to 375°F. Place balls in hot oil and fry until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels. Garnish a dish with fresh parsley and zucchini cutouts. Serve with tartar sauce, if desired. Yields 18 to 20 bites.
Las Vegas, NVoffthestrip.com

Love Indian Food? Head on over to the buffet at Delhi Indian Cuisine

[OTS Originals, the brand content studio of OTS Media Inc., creates stories that help brands make an impact in Las Vegas.]. Off the Strip’s CEO and Founder, Jenna Nye, visits Delhi Indian Cuisine, which is a local favorite serving reasonably priced specials bursting with flavor in every bite. Best known for their Lunch buffet, this restaurant serves a variety of Indian and Nepali fare seasoned with care like their fresh Garlic Naan bread.