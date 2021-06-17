British Cuisine Mochi Bites
These new Little Moons mochi ice cream bites are being launched by the brand in the UK in celebration of British summertime cuisine for avid fans to pick up for a dessert or treat. The frozen mochi bites come in three flavors including Eton mess, Fish & Chips and Candy Floss, which are all themed with the British fare they share a name with. The limited-edition products will join the brand's existing roster of flavors including Creamy Coconut, Honey Roasted Pistachio and Vegan Tropical Passionfruit & Mango.www.trendhunter.com