British Cuisine Mochi Bites

Know what I never hear about? The Cuban food scene in Boise and in Idaho in general. I feel like every day I hear about Mexican food and taco spots. And of course the Basque food scene is poppin'. But I've been dying to have some traditional Cuban dishes like black beans & rice, fried yucca, and sweet plantains. And I also don't want to make them myself. I just don't have the flair for cooking the way my mother does. So where even is the Cuban food in this town?