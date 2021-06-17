Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Learning ‘The Third Way’ of DevOps – Continuous Improvement

By Marc Hornbeek
devops.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI refer to the third way of DevOps–continuous experimentation and learning, as simply continuous improvement. In some sense, there is no way to learn the third way of DevOps because it is, by definition, a moving target. It does make sense to discuss what is needed to create a continuous learning organization for DevOps continuous improvement that builds on mastery of the first way and second way of DevOps.

devops.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuous Improvement#Third Way#Learning Organization#Engineering#Aiops#Sre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Softwarefreecodecamp.org

DevOps Engineering Course for Beginners

DevOps is becoming an in-demand role at many software companies. We just released a DevOps Engineering course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel. Learn all about DevOps in this comprehensive course for beginners with three technical tutorials. Colin Chartier created this course. He is the co-founder and CEO at LayerCI. You...
Computerworld

The 5 Foundational DevOps Practices

As your org progresses through its DevOps journey, what are the best practices that successful teams use that you should follow? Puppet and Splunk surveyed more than 3,000 participants and the findings reveal a set of core DevOps practices that are critical for success. Discover what separates successful DevOps teams from those that fail, and learn the next steps to take on your DevOps journey.
Softwarebetterprogramming.pub

How To ‘DevOps’ as a Software Developer

Security, load balancers, networking, memory allocation, connection management, and more. The term DevOps has taken the IT industry by storm. From setting up CICD pipelines to managing your cloud and Kubernetes infrastructure, DevOps engineers have been at the forefront of getting these tasks done. But what really is DevOps?. Articulating...
Softwareai-summary.com

Summary: Orchestrating Machine Learning Models on Kubernetes in DevOps Space

By developing machine learning models on Kubernetes, businesses can seize new opportunities while augmenting productivity and application performance. We, at Oodles, as an established Machine Learning Development Company, share a sneak peek into the Kubernetes machine learning deployment journey. In addition, a consistent development, testing, and production environment for dynamic...
Computersgitconnected.com

10 Best Websites to Learn Computer Programming Online

The number of developers in the world is growing and will continue to grow: now there are approximately 24 million, it is expected that by 2024 there will be 28.7 million developers. This makes the decision to join the large family of programmers is wise and appropriate. But what programming...
Technologyenterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 10 ways DevOps helps

Back in 2016, technology and business consultancy Everest Group published a report entitled “No DevOps, No Digital.” They were onto something: While DevOps is not necessarily mandatory for digital transformation, it’s awfully close. The processes and tools involved certainly accelerate the digital journey on a number of fronts. “DevOps, in...
Softwaretwollow.com

How Agile DevOps and Continuous Engineering Services Shorten Development Cycles

Software has enhanced every aspect of life. But for a long time, its life-cycle development required enhancement. The process would take many months, from product conception to deployment. Developers had to contend with complexities in functional needs, application architecture, integrations, and development tools and architecture. Hiring a DevOps engineer, implementing agile processes, and using Scrum framework can streamline the development cycle.
Softwaregitlab.com

Visibility into DevOps success

The DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) firm’s industry-defining research shows how focused improvement of software delivery performance leads to positive business outcomes like happier customers, greater market share, and increased revenue. Focusing efforts requires measuring four metrics in particular that are highly correlated with business performance. These are deployment frequency, lead time for changes, time to restore service, and change failure rate.
SoftwareSDTimes.com

DevOps requires a modern approach to application security

Time to market is a key indicator today of business success, and anything that impedes a business’ ability to move fast needs to be addressed. While there have been a number of efforts to automate and integrate security into the application development process, it continues to be a hindrance to many organizations.
ComputerseWeek

Why Machine Learning Projects Fail – and How to Make Sure They Don’t

The hype about machine learning (ML) is warranted. Machine learning is not just making things easier for the companies that are taking advantage of it. It’s also changing the way they do business. For example, machine learning is:. Being used by financial institutions to quickly detect fraudulent activity. Enabling healthcare...
Softwaredevops.com

DevOps Institute Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Lineup to Upskill IT Professionals, DevOps Practitioners and Decision-Makers

One-day conferences focus on the ‘how-to’ of DevOps, CI/CD, DevSecOps and Observability sponsored by Harness, RedHat, Accurics, GitLab, Splunk and more. Boca Raton, FL, June 24, 2021 – DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its virtual conference lineup through the third quarter of 2021. Upcoming conferences include SKILup Days and bespoke events presented by DevOps Institute and MediaOps. A SKILup Day is a one-day virtual micro-conference focused on DevOps upskilling, a deep dive into technology trends, and career advancement. These events bring in leading IT experts to upskill DevOps students, practitioners and decision makers.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Red Hat Process Automation helps orgs automate complex business decisions and procedures

Red Hat announced new end-to-end Kubernetes-native decision management capabilities as part of the latest release of Red Hat Process Automation. Based on the open source Kogito project, the new capabilities enable individual business decisions to be created and deployed as containerized microservices that are managed by Kubernetes alongside other containers in the application environment, reducing redundancy and the footprint of traditional decision management systems when deploying in cloud-native environments like Red Hat OpenShift.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

DevOps Practices for Software Engineers to Learn

DevOps is hot right now. It seems like every software engineering job posting requires DevOps experience and expertise regardless of the actual job title. When a tech company breaks up its monolith into microservices, each of its engineering teams now owns their portion of the application from start to finish. Software engineers no longer just build the application; they also own repo maintenance, set up continuous integration, configure build pipelines, and deploy their application.
Softwaredataversity.net

How Can a Service Mesh Improve Your Microservices Architecture?

Click to learn more about author Paolo Filippelli. A wealth of interesting technologies and methodologies has arisen in recent years under the “cloud-native” umbrella name, and their impact in our lives as developers has been very deep. We were once used to having big monolithic applications, hosted on enterprise application...
Softwareaithority.com

One Identity Continues Delivering On Its Next-Generation PAM Vision, With New Zero Trust Safeguard Solutions For Secure Remote Access, Endpoint Privilege Management And DevOps

Safeguard Secure Remote Access provides a frictionless method for employees and contractors to securely access systems with privileged accounts from anywhere. Endpoint Privilege Management helps organizations secure privilege on endpoints such as Windows desktops, Linux, and AD/AAD networks and attached systems. Safeguard for DevOps enables developers to ‘shift left’ and...
Computersdivingdaily.com

What is DevOps? A Quick Guide

DevOps (DEVelopment OPeration) is a set of practices created to improve the effectiveness of software development and operation process by enhanced collaboration. DevOps is an agile approach to software development. Its main goal is to eliminate organizational and time blocks and barriers between developers and other people who participate in the development process.
cybersecdn.com

DevOps Assessments: A handy tool for DevOps teams to improve their skills (dbmetrics – DevOps series)

DevOps teams organize themselves and improve the Development (Dev) and Operations (Ops) aspects that are still underexposed. On the other hand, DevOps teams share knowledge and skills with other DevOps teams so that they reinforce each other.This book provides a tool to make the DevOps teams aware of where they stand in terms of maturity and the next steps they can take to develop.To this end, this book offers two assessments. The first assessment is the DevOps Cube assessment based on ‘The Three Ways” by Gene Kim. The second assessment is based on Continuous Everything whereby all aspects of DevOps are measured using the CMMI model.The DevOps Cube assessment is based on the idea that DevOps can be viewed from six different perspectives. Each gives a specific picture of the design of the DevOps philosophy. The fronts of the cube are based on “The Three Ways”: “Flow”, “Feedback” and “Continuous Learning”, the back of the cube include: “Governance”, “Pipeline” and “QA”.The Continuous Everything assessment comprises six lists of questions that make the DevOps maturity measurable on five levels. The following dimensions are included: “Continuous Integration”, “Continuous Delivery”, “Continuous Testing”, “Continuous Monitoring”, “Continuous Documentation”, and “Continuous Learning”. This assessment book is an excellent mirror for every DevOps team that wants to quickly obtain a complete picture of the DevOps best practices to be addressed.
TechnologyTechRepublic

GitHub is set to better empower collaboration with Issues and Projects

GitHub is rolling out new features for the most-used online code repository on the market. Jack Wallen has the details. GitHub is one of the largest online code repositories in the world. Currently, over 40 million developers are building on the GitHub platform. With that many users, the collaborative process must be sound and seamless.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning with Graphs Workflow

A conceptual overview of how machine learning with graphs is embedded in the ML development flow. The way machine learning with graphs helps to build prediction models is very similar to how well-known unsupervised and semi-supervised approaches are being applied to supervised models. This means in general there are two ways that machine learning with graphs can be deployed into the ML workflow. The first way to do that is by creating a so-called node embedding and passing that into a downstream machine learning task. The second way to apply machine learning with graphs is by doing the label and link predictions directly on the graph data structure. Earlier I’ve written an introduction to machine learning with graphs and what tasks are included. This article is an addition to that post and will focus on giving a concise overview of how these tasks are embedded into the ML workflow.
Technologytag1consulting.com

DevOps is a culture, not a Technology

DevOps is a word or phrase that’s getting more and more attention as organizations move more towards delivering applications and infrastructure services through automated IT processes. Rather than automate IT staff out of a job, DevOps aims to reduce time spent on repetitive processes, and enable personnel to focus on bigger problems as well as developing technologies. DevOps, at its core, aims to build tools to help developers do their work, and deploy it more easily and efficiently.