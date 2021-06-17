Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Football rumours: Atletico Madrid reject Man United bid for Kieran Trippier

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mws12_0aWu7fz000
Kieran Trippier (left) and Sander Berge

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly had an initial bid for full-back Kieran Trippier turned down by Atletico Madrid. According to The Guardian, the Spanish club want close to £35million for the 30-year-old England defender, who played a key role in helping Atletico secure the LaLiga title.

Sander Berge‘s desire to play Champions League football could push Sheffield United into accepting a bid from Arsenal for the Norway midfielder. The Sheffield Star reports the Blades could relax their demand that the majority of Berge’s £35m asking price is paid upfront, in order to prevent the issue from overshadowing the team’s preparations for next season.

The Guardian says Brighton have agreed a club record £25m fee for Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez. The 23-year-old has been on the club’s radar for some time and, although the Bundesliga side have also accepted a similar bid from Fiorentina, Gonzalez is believed to personally prefer a move to the Premier League.

Leeds are reportedly still hoping they can persuade winger Ezgjan Alioski to sign a new deal to stay at Elland Road. The 29-year-old was expected to leave the Premier League club in the summer after failing to come to terms on a new deal. However, according to the Daily Mirror, club bosses remain in contact with Alioski’s camp in the hopes of brokering a last-minute deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Ramos: AS reports Paris St Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sevilla are the leading candidates for the signature of the outgoing Real Madrid captain.

Achraf Hakimi: Chelsea have offered £51.5m plus Marcos Alonso for the Inter Milan full-back, according to La Repubblica.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sander Berge
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Spanish#Laliga#Arsenal#The Sheffield Star#Blades#Guardian#Brighton#The Premier League#The Daily Mirror#The Inter Milan#La Repubblica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Country
Norway
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leagueintothecalderon.com

Atlético holding firm on Trippier price amid Man United interest

It is little surprise that their LaLiga success this season has seen Atletico Madrid players become the subject of transfer speculation, with the club already reportedly rejecting an offer for one of their stars. Manchester United are said to be keen on signing right back Kieran Trippier, who played a...
Sports90min.com

Kieran Trippier expected to start at left back against Croatia

Gareth Southgate is believed to have settled on a back four for England's opening Euro 2020 clash with Croatia, with Kieran Trippier starting at left back while Jack Grealish drops to the bench. England kick off the campaign at Wembley on Sunday afternoon and it will be a tough test...
SoccerYardbarker

Ivo Grbic hints at Atletico Madrid exit in 2021

Atletico Madrid goal keeper Ivo Grbic has indicated he could leave the club this summer in search of first team football. The Croatian stopper arrived in Madrid from Lokomotiva Zagreb at the start of last season but he failed to register a single La Liga appearance as Jan Oblak remained ever present.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United make second Kieran Trippier bid

Manchester United have reportedly made a second bid to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. Last season we saw Luke Shaw kick on to become the Premier League’s best left-back following the arrival of Alex Telles from FC Porto. And it sounds like manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to repeat...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020: England’s Kieran Trippier has become ‘defensive animal’ at Atletico, says Gareth Southgate

Kieran Trippier has developed into a “animal” under Diego Simeone’s tutelage at Atletico Madrid and his defensive talents are vastly underappreciated, according to the England manager Gareth Southgate. Trippier’s deployment at left-back in England’s 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley was the most surprising aspect of Southgate’s teamsheet, especially so given the impressive seasons of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell at Manchester United and Chelsea.But Trippier was one of England’s best players during their 2018 World Cup run to the semi-finals, and Southgate’s continued faith was rewarded with a composed performance at left-back by the 30-year-old, coming after a...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Kieran Trippier's selection at left back for England's win against Croatia surprised some, but it shouldn't have... Diego Simeone has created a defensive animal who Gareth Southgate calls his 'warrior' - it's no surprise Man United want to sign him

Diego Simeone was blown away by Kieran Trippier's athleticism during the defender's first training session at Atletico Madrid's Ciudad Deportiva HQ in the summer of 2019. The defender had just lost his place in the England squad, culled by Gareth Southgate for the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals, but Simeone was intent on giving his £20million signing more to complain about.