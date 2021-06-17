Letter: Celebrating Mid City grads

On the day the newspaper published the sections celebrating 2021 graduating high school seniors, I searched for the list of Davenport's Mid City High graduates. I did not find it. Other small high school graduate listings were included. (For example, Rivermont Collegiate, with a class of 29 students.) My lunch buddy since kindergarten graduated this year. I have been to Mid City High School usually weekly for lunch these last three years. (There were no lunch buddy visits this pandemic year.)