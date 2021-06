Real Madrid announced a tribute and farewell to Sergio Ramos after not reaching an agreement on his renewal. The captain wanted two seasons of contract to continue at the Santiago Bernabéu and waited for a gesture from Florentino Pérez until the last minute to try to reach an agreement. However, different sources inform ESPN that the latest conversations between Ramos and the president have not been satisfactory and the center-back has decided to end his time at Madrid after 16 seasons wearing the white jersey.