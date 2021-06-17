Europe plans to lift ban on American tourists, summer travelers face myriad of COVID restrictions

As the country is emerging from its pandemic year, Americans are really ready to travel again, and a new poll finds that nearly as many of us plan to travel for summer vacation this year as did in 2019, the summer before the pandemic struck. The CBS News survey found that 34 percent of Americans plan to go away for vacation this summer, while 38 percent said they would in 2019. By comparison, just 22 percent said they’d go away for summer vacation last year, and most of those people thought it was at least somewhat likely that they’d have to cancel their plans due to the pandemic. More than half of those traveling this summer plan to go at least 500 miles away from home, including 31 percent who plan to travel 1,000 miles from home or more. (CBS News)