Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Europe plans to lift ban on American tourists, summer travelers face myriad of COVID restrictions

By Jana Katsuyama
BayInsider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - Travelers moved through SFO Wednesday with mandatory masks and packed bags, ready for a summer travel season that is regaining signs of life after the past year of lockdowns. For some, it was the first overseas trip since the pandemic began. "It's our first time back since...

www.ktvu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
State
Alaska State
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Great Britain#Travel Agent#American#Covid#San Francisco Travelers#The European Union#E U#Belgian#Sfo#Air France#Klm#Lufthansa#United#Uniglobe Travel Center#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Airlines say new UK travel rules cause vacation uncertainty

LONDON — (AP) — Airlines and holiday providers on Friday expressed frustration with the U.K.’s plans to ease travel restrictions, saying uncertainty about how and when the new rules will be implemented make it difficult for people to book summer vacations. The government on Thursday expanded its “green list” of...
TravelWTAX

Almost as many Americans planning to travel for summer vacation as before pandemic

As the country is emerging from its pandemic year, Americans are really ready to travel again, and a new poll finds that nearly as many of us plan to travel for summer vacation this year as did in 2019, the summer before the pandemic struck. The CBS News survey found that 34 percent of Americans plan to go away for vacation this summer, while 38 percent said they would in 2019. By comparison, just 22 percent said they’d go away for summer vacation last year, and most of those people thought it was at least somewhat likely that they’d have to cancel their plans due to the pandemic. More than half of those traveling this summer plan to go at least 500 miles away from home, including 31 percent who plan to travel 1,000 miles from home or more. (CBS News)
Worldtravelweekly.com

Airline service ramps up this fall to Martinique and Guadeloupe

U.S. airlines are resuming service to the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique in November, and Cape Air is adding flights to Anguilla. Both Martinique and Guadeloupe recently reopened their borders to U.S. travelers. JetBlue will resume its seasonal roundtrip winter service from New York JFK to Pointe-de-Pitre, Guadeloupe on...
Hawaii StateNewsbug.info

Hawaii to relax COVID restrictions for tourists

Hawaii will relax restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for tourists and residents on July 8. Gov. David Ige says the state expects to have 60% of the population fully vaccinated by July 8, allowing for restrictions to be eased. (June 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Travelwcn247.com

UK plans to ease quarantine rules for travel to US, EU

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it intends to relax travel restrictions by allowing people who are fully vaccinated to visit a wide range of countries without having to self-isolate on their return. The Department for Transport said it expects to implement the new policy in phases later this summer. The change would apply to fully vaccinated people traveling to destinations on the government’s “amber” list, which currently covers much of the world, including the U.S. and most of the European Union. The plans were announced Thursday after airlines and holiday providers demanded that the government ease restrictions on international travel that have crippled the travel industry. Protests took place around the country on Wednesday with pilots, hoteliers and travel agents demanding relief.
Traveleturbonews.com

Air France tests IATA Travel Pass on Montreal-Paris flights

The pilot program will focus strictly on outbound Air France flights from Montréal-Trudeau to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, as of June 24 until July 15, 2021. Air France becomes the first airline to introduce a pilot program for outbound flights at the Montréal-Trudeau airport. Program’s purpose is to test the International...
BusinessArkansas Online

Easing lifts hope for EU travel

SWANSEA, Wales -- When Sierra Schade booked a trip from Atlanta to Greece, she hoped more European countries would follow Greece's lead and open to U.S. travelers. She's now been able to add Italy and France to the itinerary for her trip next month after the 27-nation European Union recommended last week that restrictions be lifted for American tourists.
Businessaudacy.com

As pandemic restrictions wane, hopes rise for Europe travel

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — When Sierra Schade booked a trip from Atlanta to Greece, she hoped more European countries would follow Greece’s lead and open to U.S. travelers. She's now been able to add Italy and France to the itinerary for her trip next month after the 27-nation European Union recommended last week that restrictions be lifted for American tourists.
Travelarctictoday.com

Travel restrictions imposed on Nuuk over COVID outbreak are lifted

Residents of Greenland’s capital are again free to travel to other parts of the country after public health authorities said it was not necessary to extend a week-long ban on leaving the city imposed on June 15 to contain an outbreak of COVID-19. Authorities let the ban on travel between...
LifestyleTravelPulse

The Netherlands Reopens To US Travelers With No Restrictions

The Netherlands today completely reopened to U.S. travelers, who may now enter without any restrictions—no proof of vaccination, previous recovery or negative COVID-19 test needed. Thanks to rising vaccination rates and steadily falling infection rates, the United States has been deemed a safe country or one that is low-risk for...
Lifestyleairlinegeeks.com

European Airlines Increase Flying Capacity

Europe is preparing for a busy summer season as vaccination campaigns continue to take place and more people become inoculated against COVID-19. According to FlightGlobal, the number of aircraft parked for more than a week on the continent has more than halved between May and June as airlines prepare to take people on holiday.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Delta resuming nonstop service to South Africa

Delta Air Lines has announced it will make its return to South Africa with nonstop service between Atlanta and Johannesburg beginning Aug. 1. The return of the airline's longest nonstop flight marks the milestone of Delta restoring service to all its pre-Covid markets in Africa, which include Accra, Ghana; Dakar, Senegal; and Lagos, Nigeria.
POTUSAOL Corp

6 warning signs that the Delta variant is coming for unvaccinated Americans

How many unvaccinated Americans are willing to die easily preventable deaths from COVID-19 each day?. As the hyper-contagious and potentially more severe Delta variant becomes dominant here in the coming weeks, the 140 million eligible U.S. residents who haven’t been fully vaccinated yet might want to start asking themselves that question.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFAR

Europe Finally Lifts U.S. Travel Ban—458 Days Later

It’s the start of a new era for travel from the U.S. to Europe. The European Union has added the United States to its list of countries approved for entry. It has been 15 months—458 days, to be exact—since the majority of Americans were first barred from entering Europe due to the pandemic, a period of restricted transatlantic travel that lasted much longer than many could have ever imagined. But on June 18, the United States was added to the EU’s list of countries approved for entry.
TravelPosted by
MarketWatch

Airline shares rise after EU lifts travel ban on Americans: report

Shares of U.S. airlines rose in premarket trading on Friday after the European Union reportedly recommended the lifting of a nonessential travel ban for Americans across its member states. Governments made the decision on Friday to add the U.S. to a "white list" of countries, and each country will now be able to decide what kind of restrictions, if any, to place on U.S. visitors, The New York Times and Bloomberg reported. The European Commission was reportedly pressured by countries heavily dependent on tourism, including Italy, Spain and Portugal, who are trying to save the summer season. EU officials had agreed on Wednesday to recommend lifting those bans in place since the pandemic last year, with that decision reportedly official on Friday. Shares of Delta Airlines and United Airlines were up around 1% each in premarket trading.
WorldPosted by
CNN

EU lifts travel restrictions for US travelers

(CNN) — US travelers will finally be allowed to visit Europe again this summer. The European Union's governing body has recommended that the bloc lift restrictions on non-essential travel from 14 countries, including the US, a move that would allow visitors from these destinations to vacation in Europe far more easily.
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Delta variant accounts for 10% of new infections in U.S.; Europe to ease restrictions on American tourists: Coronavirus update for June 17, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for one out of every 10 new infections in the U.S., while the European Union will ease travel restrictions on American tourists. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

EU agrees to lift travel ban on US tourists while UK has yet to make it onto ‘white list’

The European Union has agreed to lift restrictions on travellers from the US, enabling American tourists to enter the bloc.While the States joins the EU’s slim “white list” of countries from where residents will be allowed to enter regardless of vaccination status, the UK has still not been deemed safe enough to join the likes of New Zealand, Australia and Israel.Five other countries were also added to the “safe” tourism list alongside the US: North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Lebanon and Taiwan.EU members agreed to the additional countries from which restrictions on non-essential travel should be lifted on 16 June.However, the...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

EU recommends lifting coronavirus restrictions on US tourists

American tourists are on their way to being welcomed back to the European Union. On Wednesday, during a meeting of permanent representatives in Brussels, the EU agreed to add the U.S. to a list of countries for which the bloc should gradually remove restrictions on non-essential travel. The EU also...