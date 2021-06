The Los Angeles Clippers faced off against the Utah Jazz in a pivotal Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night. Kawhi Leonard was ruled out with a knee injury, putting pressure on Paul George to become the leader his team needed to defeat the first-place Jazz. The years of disappointment in the postseason and the irony of his Playoff P nickname hung in the air throughout the game. Many believed the Clippers were done once Leonard fell to injury. George is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league, but he has had a tendency of disappearing in the playoffs.