Bartholomew County, IN

Deputies revive motorcyclist believed to have OD’d on fentanyl

By Staff Reports
Republic
 9 days ago

Bartholomew County Sheriff deputies used naloxone to revive a motorcyclist who was found unconscious from a fentanyl overdose at about 9:51 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies were sent to the 16000 block of East County Road 200 South about an individual who had been on a motorcycle who was seen walking down the road prior to losing consciousness. On arrival, deputies determined that the motorcycle had not been involved in a crash but the driver appeared to be overdosing on an unknown substance.

www.therepublic.com
