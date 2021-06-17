Deputies revive motorcyclist believed to have OD’d on fentanyl

Bartholomew County Sheriff deputies used naloxone to revive a motorcyclist who was found unconscious from a fentanyl overdose at about 9:51 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies were sent to the 16000 block of East County Road 200 South about an individual who had been on a motorcycle who was seen walking down the road prior to losing consciousness. On arrival, deputies determined that the motorcycle had not been involved in a crash but the driver appeared to be overdosing on an unknown substance.