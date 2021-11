Chadwick Boseman’s widow is stepping up to personally cover the cost of his parents’ burial plots — which will be located near the Black Panther star’s — after the judge handling the late actor’s $3.5 million estate rejected the $23,951 bill on Wednesday, a source confirmed to Rolling Stone. Widow Taylor Simone Ledward had been seeking reimbursement for the bill after she paid out-of-pocket in September 2020 for her parents-in-law Leroy and Carolyn Boseman to purchase the crypts “adjacent” to their son’s final resting place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, South Carolina, the source said. Now serving as administrator of...

ANDERSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO