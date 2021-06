Across the U.S in cities such as New York City, government officials have already begun the process of easing COVID-19 restrictions as a result of an increase in the amount of people getting vaccinated. For the most part, reopening has been something to celebrate, with more opportunities for vaccinated people to gather as they would pre-COVID. This is especially exciting for all the parades and parties that are to come during Pride Month that had to be cancelled last year. However, for some, reopening has also been a time of mourning and pain.