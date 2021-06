TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSXV: SPP) ("SPoT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with four holders of outstanding unsecured promissory notes to settle the principal amounts owing thereunder (in the aggregate amount of $853,395) via the issuance of an aggregate of 17,067,900 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. The foregoing Shares for Debt transaction is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. All of the foregoing shares will, upon issuance, be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.