10,000 Years of Climate Memory Have Been Preserved in The Oldest Ice From The Alps

It's not just seeds that are being stashed away at the poles – scientists are also preserving stacks of ancient ice for future research, and the oldest ice in the Alps region has now been successfully extracted, ready for storage in Antarctica. What makes saving and storing this ice so important is the climate history it records. The ice cores from the Alps date back as far as 10,000 years ago, giving researchers an invaluable insight into how the environment has changed over that time span. The move is part of an ongoing international project called Ice Memory, which aims to preserve...