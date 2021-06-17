Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

10,000 Years of Climate Memory Have Been Preserved in The Oldest Ice From The Alps

By David Nield
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not just seeds that are being stashed away at the poles – scientists are also preserving stacks of ancient ice for future research, and the oldest ice in the Alps region has now been successfully extracted, ready for storage in Antarctica. What makes saving and storing this ice so important is the climate history it records. The ice cores from the Alps date back as far as 10,000 years ago, giving researchers an invaluable insight into how the environment has changed over that time span. The move is part of an ongoing international project called Ice Memory, which aims to preserve...

www.sciencealert.com
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Antarctica#Weather#Temperature#Ice Memory#Swiss#French Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earth Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Global Warming
Related
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Over 50% of Earth's 'Rivers' Actually Stand Still or Run Dry Every Year

Our traditional idea of a river, an endlessly flowing stream of water, needs a rethink, scientists argue in a new study. Even when a river runs dry, they say, it's still a river. These winding watercourses shouldn't have to flow all year round to receive our attention and protection. In fact, most of them don't.  In new research, scientists found at least 51 percent of all rivers worldwide stop running for at least one day per year.  In colder climates, rivers may temporarily freeze up, and in warmer climates, water may evaporate to stall flow. In Australia, for instance, 70 percent of the rivers are...
Earth ScienceSFGate

The world just got a new ocean, according to National Geographic

The National Geographic knows a thing or two about maps: They've been making them since 1915. Over those 106 years the famed publication has listed four oceans on Earth — the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic. Those maps are now being redrawn. A fifth ocean has been designated by the...
Earth ScienceNew Scientist

Inside the race to rescue clues to Earth’s past from melting glaciers

MARGIT SCHWIKOWSKI and her team were attempting to drill into the Corbassiére glacier in the Swiss Alps when the weather started to turn. They were camped among the soaring peaks of the Grand Combin massif. The only way off this vast sheet of ice in a storm is to descend a steep mountain wall or traverse the jagged glacier surface itself, which claims several lives a year. Instead, they retreated by helicopter before it was too late.
AstronomyScience Focus

Scientists have measured how Earth’s core grows (and found something really strange)

Here’s news that will shake you to your core: Earth’s solid-iron centre is growing faster on one side than the other. And experts can’t explain why. Although scientists first expected any new growth of the planet’s inner core (caused by the cooling of the molten iron surrounding it) would happen randomly throughout the sphere, seismologists at the University of California, Berkeley have found the opposite. By studying seismic waves travelling through the Earth, the team found the core grows faster in the area under Indonesia’s Banda Sea.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Neanderthals and Homo sapiens lived TOGETHER in Israel's Negev Desert 50,000 years ago, carbon dating research finds

A new study suggests that humans and Neanderthals lived together in Israel's Negev desert, approximately 50,000 years ago. The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, notes that Boker Tachtit is the earliest known migration point from Africa for early humans in the area, making it likely the two coexisted for a period of time.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

'Climate Seesaw' Spurred Human Evolution in Africa For Millennia, Scientists Say

Ancient, oscillating weather patterns similar to El Niño are chiefly responsible for environmental shifts in sub-Saharan Africa over the last 620,000 years, new research reveals – and they're also likely to have played a big role in our evolution as a species. The emergence of Homo sapiens from Africa is well established, and the new findings suggest a 'climate seesaw' between wet and dry periods in the region was at least as influential as advancing and retreating glaciers in establishing the path of ancient humans towards the humans of today. Researchers analyzed 11 different land and ocean sedimentary records to build up...
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Ancient warming fueled massive marine dead zones in North Pacific

June 2 (UPI) -- Over the past 1.2 million years, marine life repeatedly disappeared from large swaths of the North Pacific. According to a new survey of Bering Sea sediment cores -- the results of which were published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances -- ancient periods of warming regularly produced dead zones in the northern half of the Pacific Ocean.
Earth ScienceSmithonian

What ‘Glacier Blood’ on the French Alps Tells Scientists About Climate Change at High Elevations

In recent years, the French Alps have seen a surge in snow algae blooms. The crescent-shaped mountain range spanning from the coastline of southern France to the edge of the Adriatic Sea is covered in a blanket of snow from winter to spring. In late spring, when the snowfall thaws, the mountain’s snow changes from a colorless hue to alarming shades of deep, rusty red.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Atmospheric CO2 Just Hit a Peak Not Seen on Earth in 4 Million Years

Despite slim hopes that global shutdowns during the pandemic might bring respite from the climate crisis, yet more evidence confirms that no such silver lining exists. Newly released measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in fact show that concentrations of the heat-trapping chemical have surged to record levels not seen by scientists in the era of modern readings. The month of May saw the highest levels of CO2 so far in 2021, with the concentration averaging 419.13 parts per million (ppm), researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Monday. "We are adding roughly 40 billion metric tons of...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Earth's Crystallized Iron Inner Core Could Be Lopsided, Study Suggests

When seismic waves speed through the body of our planet, they appear to travel 3 percent faster when moving vertically from pole to pole, than horizontally from east to west. New models suggest this is because Earth's solid core is growing faster on one side, deep beneath Indonesia's Banda Sea, and slower on the other side, underneath Brazil. Once, there was a time when our planet didn't have a solid core. The deepest interior of our planet probably held a mass of molten material for billions of years before liquid iron in the center began to cool and solidify. This means Earth's very center...
Earth Sciencefreenews.live

Scientists have recorded the rapid separation of the Antarctic glacier

An international team of scientists analyzed satellite data and found that the Pine Island Glacier was accelerating its melting. This is due to cracks across its entire surface. The Pine Island Glacier, one of the fastest-shrinking glaciers in Antarctica, accelerated its melting between 2017 and 2020. Now a fifth of...
Earth ScienceEurekAlert

The most ancient ice in the Alps will be preserved in Antarctica

VENICE - The Ice Memory international mission on Monte Rosa has been accomplished. After working for five days at 4,500 metres in the accumulation zone of the Grenzgletscher, the glacier saddle of Colle Gnifetti, scientists extracted three shallow ice cores (15-22 metres) and two deep ice cores reaching down to bedrock at 82 metres depth.
Wildlifebaltimoregaylife.com

Fish that have been around since prehistoric times can live up to 100 years and are pregnant for 5 years

Previously, coelacanths, which can grow to the size of a human, were believed to have lived for about twenty years. French scientists have applied a new method that allows them to calculate the age of today’s fish. Their research now shows that coelacanths can live up to a century old. However, coelacanths are not the oldest fish on our planet. The Greenland shark can live between 200 and 500 years.
WildlifeNew Scientist

Tiny animal revived after 24,000 years entombed in Siberian permafrost

A tiny animal called a rotifer has been revived after spending 24,000 years frozen in permafrost. It is the longest a rotifer has been observed to survive in such extreme cold. While simple organisms like bacteria can often survive millennia in permafrost, “this is an animal with a nervous system...
Earth Sciencestudyfinds.org

One of Antarctica’s largest glaciers is ‘ripping itself apart,’ threatening global sea levels

SEATTLE, Wash. — One of Antarctica’s largest glacier’s is crumbling to pieces as it speeds towards total collapse within the next 20 years, a new study warns. Researchers from the University of Washington say, for decades, Pine Island Glacier’s ice shelf has helped to hold back one of the fastest-moving glaciers in Antarctica. Unfortunately, that ice shelf is gradually thinning. Now, analysis of satellite images reveals a more dramatic melting process in recent years.